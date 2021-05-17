Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Timeline: AT&T's biggest deals over the last decade

05/17/2021 | 03:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc spent billions of dollars over the last few years buying media assets, including Time Warner and DirecTV as it looked for growth beyond an increasingly competitive cellular market.

With a spin off of its media assets to Discovery Inc on Monday and the sale of it stake in DirecTV to buyout firm TPG Capital earlier this year, AT&T is now working on streamlining its business, paying down its debt and focusing on expanding its 5G network.

Discovery acquired Scripps Networks Interactive Inc for $11.9 billion in 2017 and the Oprah Winfrey Network last year for about $36 million.

Here is a timeline of AT&T's largest deals over the last ten years:

2012 - Acquired the equity of NextWave Wireless
Inc for up to $50 million and took on $550 million of the company's debt https://reut.rs/3owxBmc

2013 - Bought prepaid wireless provider Leap Wireless International Inc in a
deal valued at about $4 billion. The deal included a large debt component https://reut.rs/3bxueGq
2014 - Bought satellite TV provider DirecTV for $48.5 billion https://reut.rs/3ftepkY

2016 - Agreed to buy media firm Time Warner Inc for $85 billion, in the bol
dest move by a telecoms company to buy content to stream over its network https://reut.rs/2S4UdOc

2020 - Agreed to sell its Crunchyroll anime business to Sony's Fumination Global Group LLC in $1.18 billion deal
. The deal gave Sony access to Crunchyroll's 3 million paying subscribers https://reut.rs/3tXLk6q

2021 - Agreed to sell one-third of its stake in DirecTV to buyout firm TPG Capital in a deal valuing the business at about $16 b
illion, well below what it paid for the asset less than six years earlier https://reut.rs/3yf10pk

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:24pU S DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT  : HUD Approves Settlement Resolving Claims of Disability Discrimination at Las Vegas Apartment Complex
PU
03:20pFirm led by famed investor reveals short position on Tesla
RE
03:19pTIMELINE : AT&T's biggest deals over the last decade
RE
03:18pHarley's shares hit 3-year high on EU-US trade truce
RE
03:18pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK  : Youth are Africa's best asset; invest in them – African Development Bank President Adesina
PU
03:09pWall St weighed down by falling tech stocks
RE
03:08pOil climbs 1% on economic recovery hopes despite fresh Asian restrictions
RE
03:07pCBOT corn, soybeans close mixed; wheat falls on weather view
RE
03:00pSpeculation Over Elon Musk Tweet Prompts Bitcoin Selloff -- Update
DJ
02:58pInvestment firms bet on stocks hit by Archegos unwind
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin drops to 3-month low in wild trading after Musk tweets
2Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
3Dollar essentially unchanged as Treasury yields hold steady
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5China's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production

HOT NEWS