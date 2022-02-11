Timerr Announces the Launch of the First Ever Crypto Freelancer Marketplace Live Now

Sharjah Media City, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2022) - Following the beta release of their Freelancer Marketplace on February 1, 2022, the Timerr team has aggressively been updating their platform's capabilities as they prepare to onboard high-profile services in the coming days.

Timerr.Io is the world's first freelancer platform dedicated exclusively to cryptocurrency professionals. Run by cryptocurrency experts and underpinned by the platform's native Timerr Token, the platform features only those crypto freelancers who have passed Timerr's rigorous vetting process - a quality control mechanism that sets the platform apart from non-industry specific rivals.

Although the initial 100 services will be listed on the platform free of charge, Timerr have announced that any additional services will be required to hold $250 worth of Timerr Token in order to list on their Platform. This will help ensure only serious professionals apply to be listed on the platform. To put this in perspective, if 1,000 services were to list on the platform, this would amount to $250k worth of Timerr Token qualifying as "locked", since these providers would need to continue holding the token to keep their listings live.

As the project has continued to attract investors' attention, so too have their watch themed NFTs. Aside from granting holders VIP access to their proprietary platform, the Timerr team are exploring the possibility of enabling holders of these unique NFTs to purchase replica, fully working watches: a development that would represent a first in the NFT space.

Together, these efforts represent an unorthodox approach to marketing - an approach that has so far proven successful in bringing eyeballs to a project that looks poised to hit full functionality within the next month.

"We are deeply excited about the future of our platform," says Johan S, the CEO at Timerr.Io. "As cryptocurrencies have seeped into the mainstream, demand for crypto specific freelancers has skyrocketed. A platform transparently listing verified, highly vetted freelancers have the potential to transform the crypto space for the better. We want to be leading that transformation."

