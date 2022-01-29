Times Capital Shares LANDs in the Sandbox With 'AOTAVERSE' NFT for Future Game-Fi Development

HONG KONG, Jan. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Times Capital announced a strategic cooperation with an upcoming NFT project called "AOTAVERSE". Times Capital will share its Sandbox LANDs in assisting AOTAVERSE to build community and future Game-fi development. AOTAVERSE is initiated by an Asia-based 3D modeling studio — Orienta Lab. A LAND is a digital piece of real estate in The Sandbox, where game designers can build unique digital experiences, such as games or dioramas, and also populate them with Assets.

The craze around metaverse has been growing fast starting last year as more and more NFT projects are thriving and celebrities are getting in the market. While most people may be familiar with the apes and the pixel arts, 3D NFT projects may be the next big trend in the metaverse. One of them is AOTAVERSE, a 3D mech-themed NFT project that has just announced a collaboration with some of the big names in the field.

Times Capital, a blockchain-related investment and asset management institution, collaborating with game studios and creators, built an immersive Hong Kong film IP museum and game experience in the Mega City based on its over 150 classic films IP portfolio. Times Capital's LAND includes one of the largest NFT galleries in The Sandbox.

AOTAVERSE wants to show users the potential of their metaverse through this collaboration. In the near future, users can control their own AOTA armor as avatars not only in their own game but also in other metaverses like The Sandbox. AOTAVERSE is also one of the few NFT projects that have already established actual utility even before mint.

According to the roadmap of AOTAVERSE, they will be launching their first NFT collection in early February 2022, followed by offering their own utility token $AOTA, marketplace, NFT staking, DAO, and ultimately the game coming in Q4 2022.

What is AOTAVERSE?

AOTAVERSE is a 3D mech-themed metaverse that combines NFTs, P2E, and DAO elements. ETH chain NFT collection of 6,666 AI-generated Aotas, has over hundreds of variations. This collection will be the genesis NFT collection, with GameFi compatible utility, for their upcoming game release. AOTAVERSE is initiated by an Asia-based 3D modeling studio — Orienta Lab.

AOTAVERSE upcoming collaboration

Besides the collaboration with Times Captial, AOTAVERSE has also confirmed the collaboration with other big names. "We have confirmed to collaborate with some big names, such as a gaming development company in assisting our GameFi development. More strategic cooperation will be announced soon including celebrities, NFTs, and Crypto platforms. we are confident to achieve what we promised in our roadmap," So Zelong, the Orienta Lab co-founder said.

The mint date of AOTAVERSE is set for February 2022, background and roadmap have been released on their website.

About Orienta Lab

Orienta Lab is an Asia-based 3D modeling studio with 40+ professional 3D graphic artists and 10+experienced blockchain developers that are dedicated to realizing an immersive metaverse for the world.

Source: https://times.capital, https://aotaverse.io

Press contact: tang@aotaverse.com/kaanon@aotaverse.com

Related Images











Image 1: Aotaverse





Aotaverse NFT images









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment