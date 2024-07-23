STORY: Once a vibrant green, these prickly pears in Tunisia are now a dull gray...

:: Kairouan, Tunisia

thanks to the tiny prickly pear cochineal insect that is wreaking havoc on harvests.

Cochineal sucks the sap from cactus pads - eventually killing the plant and a chunk of Tunisia's economy...

as many in the North African country depend on the plant for their livelihoods.

Agriculture expert Faouzi Zayani estimates that prickly pears cover nearly 1.5 million acres and about 12% of Tunisia's agricultural land, making it a significant source of income for thousands.

But when the cochineal insect came to Tunisia in 2021, things changed.

:: Faouzi Zayani, Agriculture expert

"Consequently, when it spreads here, we lose our wealth. We all know in Tunisia that prickly pear represents a national wealth, in my opinion, it is the second after olive trees."

He adds, the pears are particularly important for women who spend their summer harvesting and selling the fruit.

Selma Jrdid is one of them.

She says, "the disease came to destroy it," and that her "whole village used to eat from the fruits of the prickly pear."

Zayani says the cochineal insect was first found in Mexico but the country has since found prevention methods.

In Tunisia, governments and international organizations are now trying to do the same.

The Food and Agriculture Organization initiated a $500,000 emergency project to introduce biological control methods such as ladybugs, which are predators of the insect.

And the Tunisian Ministry of Agriculture is promoting sustainable control measures, including changes in agricultural practices, pruning, and cleaning in production areas.

Farmer Bassem Sahnoun says when he discovered the insect on his harvest the authorities intervened immediately, but he still fears it will spread.

"[It] has caused me insomnia," he says.