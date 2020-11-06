Titanium Dioxide Market 2020-2024: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure| Technavio

Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d., Evonik Industries AG, and Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd. will emerge as participants during 2020-2024.

The titanium dioxide market is expected to grow by 1194.22 thousand tons during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the titanium dioxide market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005303/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Titanium Dioxide Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The titanium dioxide market will witness neutral and at par during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Titanium Dioxide Market Participants:

Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d.

Cinkarna metalursko kemicna industrija Celje d. d. operates its business under various segments such as titanium dioxide; zinc recycling; construction products; varnishes, coatings, masterbatches and printing inks; and agricultural products. The company offers different types of titanium oxide, including RC 8, RC 82, RC 84, and other, which are used in wide range of applications including paints and coatings, plastic, papers, and enamel ceramics, among others.

Evonik Industries AG

Evonik Industries AG operates its business under four segments, which include nutrition and care, resource efficiency, performance materials, and services. The company offers fine-particulate and pure titanium dioxide with high specific surface area, and marked aggregate and agglomerate structure under the brand AEROXIDE.

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd. has business operations under inorganic chemicals, organic chemicals, and other businesses. The company offers high-purity titanium dioxide and its products under the brand TIPAQUE ISK.

Titanium Dioxide Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Titanium dioxide market is segmented as below:

Application Paints Plastics Paper Others

Process Sulfate process Chloride process



Geographic Landscape APAC North America South America MEA Europe



The titanium dioxide market is driven by the increasing use of titanium dioxide as absorbent. In addition, other factors such as the growing demand for lightweight vehicles are expected to trigger titanium dioxide market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

