Title: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Celgene Corporation, In the Matter of (Administrative)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Celgene Corporation, In the Matter of
Last Updated: November 12, 2021
In the Matter of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, a corporation; and Celgene Corporation, a corporation.
FTC Matter/File Number:
191 0061
Enforcement Type:
Case Summary
Part 2 Consents
Pharmaceutical and biologic manufacturers Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Celgene Corporation have agreed to divest Celgene's Otezla, the most popular oral treatment in the United States for moderate-to-severe psoriasis, for $13.4 billion. The divestiture settles Federal Trade Commission charges that BMS's proposed $74 billion acquisition of Celgene would violate federal antitrust law. Under the terms of the proposed consent order, the parties will divest Celgene's worldwide Otezla business - including its regulatory approvals, intellectual property, contracts, and inventory - to Amgen, Inc. no later than 10 days after consummating the proposed acquisition.
