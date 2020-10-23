Title: FY2020 - Output Cost Estimates and Budget Outturn

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The FY2020 outturn, including the impact of the COVID-19 related crisis late in the year, was in line with expectations reflected in the FY 21-23 Medium-termBudget and Supplement, as discussed by the Executive Board in April 2020. Unused carry forward funds of $55 million are available-$45 million for general use to meet transitional needs (including $8 million in FY 20 structural underspending), and the remainder for the Offices of Executive Directors (OED) and the Independent Evaluation Office (IEO).

This paper provides more detailed information on the final FY 20 outturn, including an analysis of what was delivered (by output) and the associated expenses (by input).

The report also highlights the shift in the use of resources during the last two months of the fiscal year driven by the COVID-19 related crisis. The immediate crisis response included ramping-up Fund financing to members, adapting financial instruments and facilities, assessing the macroeconomic and financial implications of the crisis, and disseminating policy advice that reflected the impact of the crisis on macroeconomic and financial conditions, while incorporating health and social considerations. At the same time, the Fund addressed operational needs related to business continuity in the context of the work-from-home environment and a travel ban. With uncertainties from the COVID-19 crisis remaining high, the Fund's budget is expected to continue to be affected for some time.