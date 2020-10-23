|
Title: FY2020 - Output Cost Estimates and Budget Outturn
10/23/2020 | 05:55pm EDT
FY2020-OUTPUT COST ESTIMATES AND BUDGET
October 2020
OUTTURN
IMF staff regularly produces papers proposing new IMF policies, exploring options for
reform, or reviewing existing IMF policies and operations. The Report prepared by IMF
staff and completed on July 30, 2020, has been released.
|
The staff report was issued to the Executive Board for information. The report was
prepared by IMF staff. The views expressed in this paper are those of the IMF staff and
|
do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF's Executive Board.
The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and
premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and
other documents.
FY2020-OUTPUT COST ESTIMATES AND BUDGET OUTTURN
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
The FY2020 outturn, including the impact of the COVID-19 related crisis late in the year, was in line with expectations reflected in the FY 21-23 Medium-termBudget and Supplement, as discussed by the Executive Board in April 2020. Unused carry forward funds of $55 million are available-$45 million for general use to meet transitional needs (including $8 million in FY 20 structural underspending), and the remainder for the Offices of Executive Directors (OED) and the Independent Evaluation Office (IEO).
This paper provides more detailed information on the final FY 20 outturn, including an analysis of what was delivered (by output) and the associated expenses (by input).
The report also highlights the shift in the use of resources during the last two months of the fiscal year driven by the COVID-19 related crisis. The immediate crisis response included ramping-up Fund financing to members, adapting financial instruments and facilities, assessing the macroeconomic and financial implications of the crisis, and disseminating policy advice that reflected the impact of the crisis on macroeconomic and financial conditions, while incorporating health and social considerations. At the same time, the Fund addressed operational needs related to business continuity in the context of the work-from-home environment and a travel ban. With uncertainties from the COVID-19 crisis remaining high, the Fund's budget is expected to continue to be affected for some time.
FY2020 OUTPUT COST ESTIMATES AND BUDGET OUTTURN
Approved By
Prepared by the Office of Budget and Planning (OBP) team lead by
Michele Shannon
Sepideh Khazai and Piyabha Kongsamut under the supervision of
Gisela Ulmschneider, with contributions from Gillian Adu,
Anand Balakrishnan, Rebecca Brofft, Melanie Burke, Raquel Chuayffet,
Angeliki Economopoulos, Mercy Alarcon Pinargote,
Axel Schimmelpfennig, Anika Shtuni, Justin Tyson, Muriel Vimond,
Barrie Williams, and Jiu Hong Zhou.
CONTENTS
FY2020 HIGHLIGHTS ____________________________________________________________________________ 4
OVERVIEW _______________________________________________________________________________________ 5
SPENDING BY OUTPUTS ________________________________________________________________________ 6
A. Crisis-Impact on Budget Execution_____________________________________________________________ 6
B. Spending by Thematic Category, Relative to Budget ___________________________________________ 7
C. Spending on FY 20 Priority Topics _____________________________________________________________ 8
D. Spending Relative to FY 19 ____________________________________________________________________ 9
SPENDING BY INPUTS _________________________________________________________________________14
A. Details by Major Budget Category ____________________________________________________________ 14
B. Carry Forward _________________________________________________________________________________ 19
CAPITAL SPENDING____________________________________________________________________________20
BOXES
Spending Patterns by Departments ___________________________________________________________ 11
Externally Financed Activities and the Fund-Financed Budget_________________________________ 14
FIGURES
Emergency Financing Cases in FY 20 ___________________________________________________________ 6
Hours Spent, by Output ________________________________________________________________________ 6
Change in Spending by Thematic Category, FY 20 vs. FY 19____________________________________ 9
Change in Spending: Non-Country Work, FY 20 vs. FY 19 _____________________________________ 10
Average Spending per Country, FY 19 vs FY 20 _______________________________________________ 12
Average Country Spend by Income Grouping, FY19-20 _______________________________________ 13
Country Operations by Input, FY19-20Q1-Q4 ________________________________________________ 13
Trends in Personnel Spending ________________________________________________________________ 15
Overtime Rate by Grade Group, March and April FY19-20 ____________________________________ 16
Fund-FinancedSpending on IT, Buildings and Other, FY18-20 ______________________________ 17
FY2020 OUTPUT COST ESTIMATES AND BUDGET OUTTURN
Security-relatedSpending, FY18-20 _________________________________________________________ 18
Available Resources and Use of Carry Forward, FY 20 ________________________________________ 19
Spending by Main Departments and Offices, FY 20 ______________________________________________ 19
IT Capital Expenditures, FY 20________________________________________________________________ 20
Facilities Capital Expenditures, FY 20_________________________________________________________ 22
TABLES
Overview of Administrative Budget and Expenditures, FY19-20________________________________ 5
Gross Administrative Fund-Financed Resources by Thematic Categories, FY19-20_____________ 7
Estimated Non-CD Spending on Priority Topics, FY 20 _________________________________________ 8
Administrative Budget and Expenditures, Breakdown by Major Expense Category, FY 20 _____ 14
Travel, FY18-20________________________________________________________________________________ 16
Travel Metrics by Region, FY18-20 ____________________________________________________________ 17
Receipts, FY18-20 _____________________________________________________________________________ 18
Capital Expenditures, FY 20 ___________________________________________________________________ 20
ANNEXES
Capacity Development_________________________________________________________________________ 23 II. Statistical Tables ______________________________________________________________________________ 31
INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND 3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
