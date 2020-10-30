Title: Pfizer/Mylan, In the Matter of (Administrative)

Last Updated: October 30, 2020

In the Matter of Pfizer Inc., Upjohn Inc., Viatris Inc., Mylan N.V., Utah Acquisition Sub Inc.

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer Inc. and Mylan N.V. have agreed to divest assets and abide by other conditions to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that the proposed combination of Upjohn Inc. and Mylan N.V. will harm current or future competition in ten generic drug markets. The FTC's complaint allegesthat the proposed combination would harm current U.S. competition in seven product markets by reducing the number of existing suppliers, and that it would harm future U.S. competition in three additional product markets. The proposed consent order requires divestitures in all 10 markets.