Title: Pfizer/Mylan, In the Matter of (Administrative)

10/30/2020 | 12:50pm EDT
Pfizer/Mylan, In the Matter of
Last Updated: October 30, 2020
Case Status:
Pending
In the Matter of Pfizer Inc., Upjohn Inc., Viatris Inc., Mylan N.V., Utah Acquisition Sub Inc.
FTC Matter/File Number:

191 0182

Docket Number:

C-4727

Case Summary

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer Inc. and Mylan N.V. have agreed to divest assets and abide by other conditions to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that the proposed combination of Upjohn Inc. and Mylan N.V. will harm current or future competition in ten generic drug markets. The FTC's complaint allegesthat the proposed combination would harm current U.S. competition in seven product markets by reducing the number of existing suppliers, and that it would harm future U.S. competition in three additional product markets. The proposed consent order requires divestitures in all 10 markets.

Disclaimer

Federal Trade Commission published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 16:49:03 UTC

