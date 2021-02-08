Title: Supplement to the Guidance Note for Surveillance Under Article IV Consultations

Supplement to the Guidance Note for Surveillance Under Article IV Consultations

(Effective January 25, 2021)

This note provides updated guidance to country teams on bilateral surveillance in the context of Article IV consultations in light of the COVID crisis. This guidance impacts the focus, format and presentation of staff reports while keeping intact the substance of all existing Board-endorsed requirements. Similarly, all aspects of the comprehensive 2015 Guidance Note for Surveillance Under Article IV Consultations also remain in effect, except as modified below. This supplement aims to strengthen the focus of Fund surveillance on the fallout from the crisis and related challenges flexibly to adapt to a rapidly evolving context and will remain in effect, in the absence of further communication, until comprehensive new guidance is issued following the completion of the upcoming Comprehensive Surveillance Review.

Implementation of past Article IV recommendations. Given the size of the COVID-19 shock, past policy advice may no longer be relevant in many cases, and a comprehensive review of past Fund advice may be difficult while authorities and staff face significant time and resource pressures. Staff may opt to provide a focused follow-up on past Article IV recommendations, covering only those areas that are critical for the crisis and recovery. This discussion can be presented in a flexible format, including within the main text of the policy discussions, a table, or an Annex.

Follow-up on previous FSAP recommendations. Conducting a comprehensive review of the implementation of previous FSAP recommendations may be difficult while authorities and staff face significant time and resource pressures. In addition, significant delays in the implementation of some measures can be expected. Staff may opt to provide a focused follow-up on previous FSAP recommendations, covering only those areas that are critical for the crisis and recovery. This discussion can be presented in a flexible format, including within the main text of the policy discussions, a table, or an Annex.

External Debt Sustainability Assessment (DSA) for Market Access Countries (MAC). Important elements of the assessment of external sustainability for MAC countries are already expected to be covered in the External Sector Assessment. Public sector debt sustainability assessments will also continue to be required in all cases. As such, a discontinuation of the separate external DSA for MACs would allow for a more focused discussion of relevant issues. If additional discussion on external debt is necessary beyond what is covered by the ESA, teams can include it in the write-up of the public DSA. MAC external DSAs will no longer be required.