Titus Regional Medical Center : Emerges as Hub for Care of Kidney Stones and Prostate Enlargement

Community Hospital’s Urology Institute Provides Cutting-Edge Treatment with MOSES Laser Technology

By investing in innovation, Titus Regional Medical Center has evolved into a hub for world-class urology treatment that attracts patients from the Dallas/Fort Worth area and beyond. Central to the community hospital’s program is the MOSES™ Pulse 120H laser by Lumenis, an advancement in the minimally invasive treatment of two common urologic conditions: kidney stones and benign enlarged prostate.

Due to gold-standard technology such as MOSES and the reputation of its staff, the Advanced Urology Institute at Titus not only attracts patients from outside a 90-mile radius, but brings cutting-edge care to the local area it serves. The institute’s founder, Lance Patrick Wash, MD, PhD, specializes in minimally invasive and robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery.

“Dr. Walsh suggested that we invest in the MOSES system to improve the speed, accuracy and procedural efficiency of lithotripsy for kidney stones, as well as holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP) for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH),” Titus Chief Operating Officer Terry Scoggin said. “Now, our institute is a HoLEP center for excellence that trains others to conduct the procedure, and that expertise appeals to patients throughout the region who are seeking the best care.”

In conducting lithotripsy, typically as an outpatient procedure, the MOSES system can be used to efficiently treat stones of any size, type or location.1,2 Compared with standard lasers, the technology is 50% better at holding stones still, reducing the risk of fragments moving into distant areas of the kidney and causing complications,3,4,5 and it also fragments the stones 33% more quickly.6,7 This contributes to patients spending less time in the operating room, making MOSES the only technology proven to shorten lithotripsy by at least 20%.6,7

Studies have shown that HoLEP is widely suitable for patients with BPH, including those with large prostates6 or a history of taking anticoagulation drugs.7 Compared with other lasers, the MOSES technology makes the procedure faster, speeding enucleation by 43% and reducing blood loss by 30%, which supports the ability of treating facilities to release patients home the same day.8,9,10

“Our use of the MOSES system has some very real advantages for patients,” Dr. Walsh said. “By offering stone-dusting lithotripsy up to 120Hz, we increase our likelihood of entirely pulverizing kidney stones. This prevents complications by reducing our need to use fragment extraction tools.1 Furthermore, this technology offers a 95% success rate with a single treatment.1

“When it comes to HoLEP,” Dr. Walsh added, “the MOSES technology gives us the ability to send more than 90% of patients home the same day, catheter-free.9 An additional advantage is that retreatment is needed in just 0.7% of cases with MOSES.11 We’re very pleased with the benefits our patients are seeing with this technology.”

References:

About Titus Regional Medical Center:

Titus Regional Medical Center is a 174-bed district hospital in Mount Pleasant, Texas, that for more than 65 years has served—and been owned by—the residents of Titus County. This progressive, growing hospital is accredited by The Joint Commission and serves as a Primary Heart Attack Center and a Primary Stroke Center, as well as offering a level II trauma center, urologic institute, cancer center and radiological services. For more information, visit titusregional.com.

