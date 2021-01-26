Log in
Tivoli Lighting : Introduces Litesphere True RGB+W LED Strand Light for Precise Color Control for Architectural Applications

01/26/2021 | 02:47pm EST
New Tivoli strand light features RGB+W algorithm controls for exceptional color saturation and TRUE white performance that delivers more than 16 million combinations of pure and precise color tones

With more than 50 years of innovation and linear lighting leadership, Tivoli Lighting introduces its revolutionary Litesphere True RGB+W LED strand light that offers proprietary algorithm controls for superior color saturation and TRUE white performance for commercial and architectural lighting applications.

The unique commercial grade, outdoor rated, low voltage LED with its exceptional color and color changing RGB+W capability eliminates the need for a fourth channel from the standard RGBW DMX setup. As a result, the use of three channels reduces data consumption and speeds up the setup time with self-auto addressed pixel/globes.

With its audio enhanced with MADRIX 5 software and DMX512 protocol, Litesphere True RGB+W provides individual control of each globe for a unique and personal environment, delivering more than 16 million combinations of pure and precise color tones. Each globe is auto-addressed for fast and efficient set-up and connection.

Litesphere True RGB+W is cULus listed and IP67-rated for wet locations with its proprietary Tivoli design that provides an all-new receptacle eliminating water penetration with a screw-on design and double O-ring for a secure fit on every globe. Its unique design delivers high-level performance and easy replacement. Upgraded mounting hardware is available for suspended or surface applications to ensure perfect installation for every demanding project.

Litesphere True RGB+W operates on a low voltage 24-volt DC power for long runs. Litesphere True RGB+W LED strand light will perform in temperatures of -4° to 122°F and comes with a three-year limited warranty. For more information about Litesphere True RGB+W, visit (https://www.tivolilighting.com/tivoli-product/litesphere-true-rgbw/) or call Tivoli Lighting at 714-957-6101.

About Tivoli

With more than 50 years of innovation and experience, Tivoli continues to lead the linear lighting industry with its award-winning architectural and theater LED-based products that offer improved appearance, quality, performance and energy saving advantages. Tivoli’s team continues to strive to incorporate innovation, color quality, and longevity of life into every product it manufactures and engineers for high quality performance and extended service life.


© Business Wire 2021
