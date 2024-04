WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States must continue to play a leading role in international affairs, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told U.S. lawmakers on Thursday.

In the first speech to a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress by a Japanese leader in nine years, Kishida urged Americans not to doubt the importance of their country's "pivotal" role in world affairs.

