To counter China, G7 leaders agree increased climate finance

CARBIS BAY, England, June 13 (Reuters) - G7 leaders will
commit on Sunday to increase their climate finance contributions
to meet an overdue spending pledge of $100 billion a year to
help poorer countries cut carbon emissions and cope with global
warming.
As part of plans billed as helping speed the finance of
infrastructure projects in developing countries and a shift to
renewable and sustainable technology, the world's seven most
advanced economies will again pledge to meet the target.
At the G7 summit in southwestern England, there was a clear
push by the leaders to try to counter China's increasing
influence in the world, particularly in developing nations.
They signaled their desire to build a rival to Beijing's
multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative but the details
were few and far between.
Some green groups were unimpressed with the climate pledges,
with Greenpeace UK saying host British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson had "simply reheated old promises" and that it would
take "nothing for granted" until nations came up with the money.
"Protecting our planet is the most important thing we as
leaders can do for our people," Johnson said in a statement.
"As democratic nations we have a responsibility to help
developing countries reap the benefits of clean growth through a
fair and transparent system. The G7 has an unprecedented
opportunity to drive a global Green Industrial Revolution, with
the potential to transform the way we live."
It gave no details of or numbers for the new commitments.
A spokesman for Johnson confirmed that all the G7 nations
would up their contributions and said he expected the individual
nations to set out the size of the increases "in due course."
PLEDGE OVERDUE
Developed countries agreed at the United Nations in 2009 to
together contribute $100 billion each year by 2020 in climate
finance to poorer countries, many of whom are grappling with
rising seas, storms and droughts made worse by climate change.
That target was not met, derailed in part by the coronavirus
pandemic which forced the British government to postpone the
United Nations' Climate Change Conference (COP26) until this
year.
G7 leaders are also expected to set out action to cut carbon
emissions, including measures such as ending almost all direct
government support for the fossil fuel energy sector overseas
and phasing out petrol and diesel cars.
"The natural world today is greatly diminished. That is
undeniable. Our climate is warming fast. That is beyond doubt.
Our societies and nations are unequal and that is sadly is plain
to see," said British naturalist David Attenborough, the
people's advocate for COP26.
Attenborough will address leaders via video message on
Sunday.
He said the question for 2021 was whether the world was on
the verge of destabilizing the planet. "If that is so, then the
decisions we make this decade - in particular the decisions made
by the most economically advanced nations - are the most
important in human history."
Greenpeace UK's executive director, John Sauven, described
the track record of rich nations in honoring their commitments
as "dismal" and Johnson of failing to take "real action to
tackle the climate and nature emergency."
"While commitments to provide more support to developing
nations are absolutely vital, until they cough up the cash,
we're taking nothing for granted," he said in a statement.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by William Maclean and
Raissa Kasolowsky)