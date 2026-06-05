Semiconductors are pausing for breath, and investors are remembering that other sectors exist. But this modest setback is not deflecting attention from the wave of blockbuster IPOs now taking shape. Meanwhile, this afternoon's US jobs data could remind the Fed that its work is not yet done.

The world's most effective equity-market strategy in 2026, buying anything even loosely linked to the semiconductor industry, hit a small bump yesterday. Broadcom's results, from one of the sector's standard-bearers, prompted a bout of profit-taking in stocks that were badly in need of one. As a symbol of the shift, the iShares Semiconductor ETF fell 2%. It is now up only 100% this year, to give you the relative picture as well as the absolute one.

But Thursday's session was not an isolated event. Since the chip ecosystem chose the lift rather than the stairs for its rebound at the end of March, there have already been three episodes of this kind. The sharpest came across the sessions of Friday 15 May and Monday 18 May, when US semiconductor stocks fell by more than 6%. Each time, the rally resumed with even greater force.

I should be clear: I am not trying to prove that yesterday's fall will be a one-day wonder. I am simply pointing out that investors’ infatuation with chips is starting to look like a full-blown fetish. So far, the market has occasionally found excuses to take profits, a set of results here, a technical ceiling there, the odd apocalyptic guru comment thrown in. But it has consistently found twice as many reasons to buy back in with abandon.

A session like yesterday's gave investors a chance to rediscover sectors that had become invisible: healthcare, consumer cyclicals and banks. That was enough to give Europe a small boost, as it struggles to keep up.

If AI does not eat us alive, it will at least have swallowed a staggering amount of investment. Investors have settled comfortably at the bottom of of a bottomless pit, to make quite sure they are showered with dollars. And it is working very well. The story is being reinforced by the excitement around the giant IPOs in preparation. OpenAI and Anthropic, AI's best enemies, in a few months. SpaceX, in a few days. With a second Elon Musk company coming to market at a stratospheric valuation, the message, both implicit and explicit, is that "the sky is no longer the limit", or "to infinity and beyond", to bring us back to today's title. During yesterday morning's detailed presentation of the deal, Wall Street's big investment banks vied with one another to produce ever more glowing commentary. And it was not necessarily a parade of false sincerity: they really are excited about the transaction, quite apart from the fees they will earn as members of the IPO syndicate.

The real question now is whether SpaceX's IPO will prolong the technology sector's state of weightlessness through to the Anthropic and OpenAI flotations, or whether it will prove to be the high-water mark of the current market cycle. Even though investors are somewhat unnerved by all this exuberance, they continue to pile in, despite high energy prices, strains in private debt and private equity, and the growing likelihood of rate increases almost everywhere, which would make money more expensive and therefore scarcer. It is a curious market era, resting entirely on the promise of technology.

Back on more earthly matters, very much against the grain of the current news agenda, the monthly US employment figures will be released this afternoon. The leading indicators point to no obvious weakening. If the US labour market remains strong, expectations of Fed rate rises will build, because policymakers would have more room to fight inflation without doing too much damage to the economy. The consensus forecast is for the unemployment rate to remain stable and low at 4.3%, with 85,000 jobs created outside agriculture.

The situation in the Middle East is barely changing. Things do, however, appear to be moving in eastern Europe. Volodymyr Zelensky has written to Vladimir Putin about resuming peace talks.

In Asia-Pacific this morning, the Korean market is sinking, as it tends to exaggerate semiconductor moves both up and down. The KOSPI is down more than 4% to end the week. Japan and Taiwan are losing more than 1%. Australia is giving back 0.7%. Declines are more moderate in Hong Kong, mainland China and India. Europe is expected to open lower.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: RBA Hauser's speech in Australia; the Halifax House Price Index in the United Kingdom; industrial production and trade balance in France; retail sales in Italy; in the United States, the participation rate, unemployment rate, non-farm payrolls, and average hourly earnings; in Canada, full-time and part-time employment changes, participation rate, unemployment rate, and the Ivey PMI; finally, BoE Governor Bailey's speech in the United Kingdom. See the full calendar here.

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