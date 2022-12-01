To protect Pemex, Mexico's energy ministry tried to block stricter flaring rules: documents

MEXICO CITY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Mexico's energy ministry
tried earlier this year to block the publication of stricter
rules on natural gas flaring, according to documents seen by
Reuters, saying they would hurt state oil company Pemex and its
plans to increase production.
The documents, received through a freedom of information
request filed by Reuters, show a concerted effort by the energy
ministry to stop Mexico's official gazette from publishing
tighter rules drafted by the independent energy regulator.
The ministry said they would "seriously impact" the
operations of Pemex and cause "irreparable losses."
Publication in the official gazette is a necessary legal
step for such rules and laws to come into effect.
The changes to existing rules on flaring and other waste did
become law in June -- an unusually long delay -- after the
energy ministry and the regulator came to an agreement.
Still, the attempt by the energy ministry to block them lays
bare the regulator's struggle to rein in Pemex, Mexico's biggest
company and one with close ties to the government.
Neither the energy ministry nor Pemex responded to requests
for further comment beyond what was released in the documents.
The interior ministry, which oversees the gazette but has no
role in the energy regulations, also had no further comment.
Reuters has previously documented how Mexico has repeatedly
flouted its own pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions,
especially through flaring from oil fields, and how Pemex went
back on its own commitment to do so.
Reuters received nine internal documents related to the
energy ministry's request, including minutes from two meetings,
as well as six letters and one email sent between the energy and
interior ministries and the regulator.
The documents received by Reuters are dated between February
17 and June 17.
The rules, which were published June 23, seven months after
being submitted by the regulator, seek to restrict how companies
manage and account for the gas that comes to the surface as a
byproduct of oil exploration and production.
In effect, they make excessive flaring more difficult to
justify and increase oversight by the regulator.
The first letter, dated February 17 and sent by senior
energy ministry official Jorge Arevalo, "requests, based on
instructions from higher up" that the gazette "does not move
ahead with the promulgation of the modified rules."
It said the changes "could generate irreparable losses for
the State Production Company" by making its infrastructure "of
little viability."
Reuters was unable to determine who the "higher up"
instruction came from. Arevalo did not respond to a request for
comment sent on LinkedIn.
The letter from Arevalo goes on to say that it is of
"strategic importance for the present administration, the
rescuing of Petroleos Mexicanos so that it can once again be a
lever for national development."
Two legal experts who reviewed the documents for Reuters
said the energy ministry had overstepped in its request. Mexican
law stipulates that the regulator has technical autonomy in
making such rules.
"No entity has the power to impede or delay a publication in
the Diaro Oficial de la Federacion (the gazette)," said Santiago
Arroyo, one of the energy lawyers who studied the responses.
"It's an abuse of power."
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has vowed to revive
the fortunes of Pemex, as Petroleos Mexicanos is known, and
reverse years of declining output at the world's most indebted
oil company.
At the same time, he has tried to assuage growing U.S.
concerns about flaring and pledged during the recent COP27
climate conference to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Under Lopez Obrador's administration, flaring in Mexico has
risen to the highest levels since current records began. The
president's office did not respond to a request for comment.
Two of the letters and the email were sent by Arevalo, with
Mexican Energy Minister Rocio Nahle copied. Her office did not
respond to a request for comment.
The regulator, known as Comision Nacional de Hidrocarburos
(CNH), first submitted the changes to the gazette on November
19, 2021, saying they would bring Mexico's rules on gas waste
into line with best industry practice.
The regulator declined a request for additional comment.
In recent years, the regulator has butted heads with Lopez
Obrador, who has sought to shore up a preferential role for
Pemex in the country's energy market.
The regulator, which is supposed to be politically
independent, evaluates and approves the exploration and
production plans for all companies, including Pemex, and is
legally obliged to regulate the market without playing
favorites.
The changes brought stricter evaluation and supervision of
development plans for fields, including how gas is managed and
accounted for when it comes to the surface.
Mexican law stipulates that in general when such rules are
drawn up, publication in the gazette, which is part of the
interior ministry, should happen no later than 15 days after
they are received.
In a letter dated March 2, an official from the interior
ministry, Alejandro Lopez, responded to the energy ministry and
the regulator that the gazette "has received contradictory
instructions" from them about publication of the changes.
Lopez urged both to settle if and when publication should
happen, a request he reiterated in another letter, dated April
18. The interior ministry declined to give any further comment
on the delay in publication.
One source at the regulator told Reuters the energy ministry
had been "pressuring" the interior ministry to not publish the
changes in the gazette - and succeeded in stalling the rules for
several months.
(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher
Editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Claudia Parsons)