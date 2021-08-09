To save the planet, focus on cutting methane - U.N. climate report

Aug 9 (Reuters) - In four decades of climate negotiations,
the world has focused intensely and exclusively on the most
abundant climate-warming gas: carbon dioxide.
This year, scientists are urging a focus on another potent
greenhouse gas – methane – as the planet's best hope for staving
off catastrophic global warming.
Countries must make "strong, rapid and sustained reductions"
in methane emissions in addition to slashing CO2 emissions,
scientists warn in a landmark report by the U.N.
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1
released Monday.
The plea could cause consternation in countries opting for
natural gas as a cleaner alternative to CO2-belching coal. It
also could pose challenges for countries where agriculture and
livestock, especially cattle, are important industries.
But while both methane and CO2 warm the atmosphere, the two
greenhouse gases are not equal. A single CO2 molecule causes
less warming than a methane molecule, but lingers for hundreds
of years in the atmosphere whereas methane disappears within two
decades.
The report puts "a lot of pressure on the world to step up
its game on methane," said IPCC report reviewer Durwood Zaelke,
president of the Institute for Governance and Sustainable
Development in Washington, D.C.
“Cutting methane is the single biggest and fastest strategy
for slowing down warming,” Zaelke said.
BUT WHY METHANE NOW?
Today’s average global temperature is already 1.1C higher
than the preindustrial average, thanks to emissions pumped into
the air since the mid-1800s. But the world would have seen an
additional 0.5C of warming, had skies not been filled with
pollution reflecting some of the sun’s radiation back out into
space, the report says.
As the world shifts away from fossil fuels and tackles air
pollution, those aerosols will disappear – and temperatures
could spike.
Quickly reducing methane could “counteract” this effect,
while also improving air quality, said IPCC report summary
author Maisa Rojas Corradi, an atmospheric scientist at the
University of Chile.
On a global scale, methane emissions are responsible for
around 30% of warming since the pre-industrial era, according to
the United Nations.
But the role of methane, aerosols and other short-lived
climate pollutants had not been discussed by the IPCC until now.
“The report draws attention to the immediate benefits of
significant reductions in methane, both from an atmospheric
concentration point of view, but also the co-benefits to human
health from improved air quality,” said Jane Lubchenco, deputy
director for climate and environment at the White House Office
of Science and Technology Policy.
METHANE MOMENTUM
Updates in technology and recent research suggest that
methane emissions from oil and gas production, landfills and
livestock have likely been underestimated.
The report sends a loud signal to countries that produce and
consume oil and gas that they need to incorporate “aggressive
oil and gas methane reduction plans into their own climate
strategies,” said Mark Brownstein, senior vice president of
energy at Environmental Defense Fund.
Landfill and energy company emissions might be the easiest
to tackle, he said. Large-scale agricultural methane is tougher,
because scaled-up replacement technology does not exist.
The EU is proposing laws this year that will force oil and
gas companies to monitor and report methane emissions and to
repair any leaks https://reut.rs/3s3kL0l.
The United States is expected to unveil methane regulations
by September that are more stringent than rules issued by the
Obama administration, which were then rolled back under former
President Donald Trump.
The United States and the EU account for more than a third
of global consumption of natural gas.
But major economies without strict regulations on oil and
gas production or agriculture, such as Brazil and Russia, are
also likely to be high methane emitters, said IPCC co-author
Paulo Artaxo, an environmental physicist at University of Sao
Paulo.
“(Methane) leakage from gas and also oil wells is very
difficult to quantify,” he said. If countries are not looking,
they will not find it.
Some environmental groups and government officials have
urged a global agreement on methane, such as the Montreal
Protocol that tackled ozone depletion.
Such an agreement could start with methane from the oil and
gas industry, which already has technology to curb those
emissions, said Armond Cohen, executive director of the Clean
Air Task Force, a Boston-based climate technology group.
“It's not rocket science. There's no exotic technology
required here,” he said. “So let's start there.”
