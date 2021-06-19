Toaster Oven & Microwave Prime Day Deals (2021): Best Early Countertop, Convection & Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven Sales Found by Spending Lab

Find all the top early toaster oven & microwave deals for Prime Day 2021, including the top convection oven, countertop microwave oven, digital air fryer toaster oven & more discounts. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best toaster oven deals:
-
Save up to 56% on a wide range of toaster ovens at Amazon - view the best deals on toaster ovens from top brands like Cuisinart, Black+Decker, Toshiba & more
-
Save up to 39% on digital air fryer toaster ovens at Amazon - check the best deals from top brands like Ninja, Toshiba, Cuisinart, Oster & more
-
Save up to 36% on top-rated countertop ovens at Amazon - find the latest deals on multi-functional, stainless steel countertop ovens from Oster, Luby Large, KitchenAid & more
-
Save up to 56% on convection ovens at Amazon - get the latest prices on a wide range of toaster & convection ovens from best-selling brands like Cuisinart, Elite Gourmet, Toshiba & more
-
Save up to 36% on popular Oster toaster ovens at Amazon - check the top deals on digital convection ovens, air fryer ovens, French door ovens & more
Best microwave deals:
Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to view thousands more upcoming and live discounts. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Today’s ovens and microwaves go beyond simply roasting or heating your food. Many top brands include multiple cooking modes and capabilities. Digital air fryer toaster ovens, for instance, combine the health benefits of air-fried food along with the simplicity of a regular toaster. Some countertop ovens feature energy-efficient convection cooking, too, that cooks faster but evenly. For hassle-free cooking, several of these appliances include preset menu settings, intuitive control panels, and even support for smart assistants.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210619005058/en/