Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tod's says China sales may drop 40% in Q2 but sticks to full-year goal

05/11/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury shoe maker Tod's sees current targets for 2022 sales and profitability as achievable despite a marked slowdown in China due to widespread COVID restrictions, finance chief Emilio Macellari said.

The current analyst consensus is for sales of around 970 million euros and a 5% EBIT margin.

"Our expectations are in line with this consensus," Macellari told analysts.

He said that given the current situation in China, an analyst forecast for 40% decline in sales in the country for the second quarter was a possibility, even though that would depend on how long the current curbs last.

"All in all the slowdown in China is of course visible but will not jeopardise the performance of the company for the full year," he said.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Silvia Aloisi)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:20pRefile-volkswagen confirms it will launch an all-electric pick-u…
RE
01:20pUbisoft expects lower profits in 2022-23 after missing full-year estimate
RE
01:18pVolkswagen confirms it ill launch an all-electric pick-up and su…
RE
01:17pECB firms up expectations for July interest rate hike
RE
01:17pUbisoft expects lower profits in 2022-23 after missing full-year estimate
RE
01:14pHong Kong police bail Catholic cardinal arrested on national security charge
RE
01:14pGoogle says youtube to add auto-translation to ukrainian content…
RE
01:12pU.S. household strength may prolong Fed's inflation fight
RE
01:10pHong Kong police bail Catholic cardinal arrested on national security charge
RE
01:10pBarrick boosts stocks at mines to weather supply chain storm, CEO says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
3Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount
4ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
5Ahold Delhaize's strong global portfolio delivers growth in Q1 net sal..

HOT NEWS