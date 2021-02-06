Log in
Today Agriculture CS Peter Munya flanked by CAS Madam Anne Nyaga CBS held successful public participation meetings in Embu County on Coffee Bill 2020 for the second day.

02/06/2021 | 01:07pm EST
In the discussions, farmers aired their issues that felt if taken care of, the sector will go back to its former glory.
A farmer in the region said that they were fang at a loss where they spent so much money to bring up the crop only to get Sh30 or Sh50 per kilo which shouldn't be the case.

Farmers highlighted that this is due to middlemen(brokers) who take all the profits making the venture unprofitable.

In the discussions, farmers said they were not spared by the COVID-19 as the market was affected by the closure of international flights. This pandemic coincided with the harvesting season.
Farmers also asked the government to provide subsidized farm inputs.

Also, the farmers complained of the delayed payments upon the delivery of their coffee to the factories.

In response to these among others, CS Munya highlighted the new proposed reforms that touched on the Coffee revitalization program that will tackle issues from extension to soil testing that will lead to sustainable, soil appropriate subsidized fertilizers.

The Coffee Revitalisation program is undertaking registration of coffee farmers. The program will lead also in the training and employment of the local youths as extension service providers.

New KPCU was also explained to the farmers from farmer involvement during milling, Cherry Fund Revolving Fund(3% interest loans )meant for the farmer.

For more Information Contact Us
Hotline: 0800724891

Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock & Fisheries of Kenya published this content on 06 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2021 18:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
