Today's analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Cisco, Nikola, Nutrien, Shake Shack...

05/11/2021 | 06:10am EDT
Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation on Eastman Chemical, after it reported earnings and sales that topped estimates for the quarter on April 29. Among other recommendations are Oddo BHF's views on British airline Wizz Air, as well as Deutsche Bank's on GlaxoSmithKline, Novo Nordisk and Nikola.

 

  • Activision Blizzard : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target for Activision Blizzard to $118 From $115, Maintains Buy Rating
  • Barclays: AlphaValue remains Buy with a target price raised from GBp 170 to GBp 216.
  • Cisco : Baird Adjusts Price Target for Cisco Systems to $53 From $46, Maintains Neutral Rating
  • Goldman Sachs Adjusts Corteva's Price Target to $46 From $45, Maintains Neutral Rating
  • Deliveroo: Goldman Sachs is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at GBX 420.
  • DWS  : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
  • GlaxoSmithKline : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at GBX 1200.
  • Eastman Chemical: Goldman Sachs t raised the recommendation on Eastman Chemical Co. to buy from neutral. PT set to $148, implies a 19% increase from last price. Eastman Chemical average PT is $127.95.
  • FMC: Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for FMC Corp to $147 From $142, Maintains Buy Rating
  • Newmark  : Wedbush Raises Price Target for Newmark Group to $14 From $12 on Above Consensus Q1 Results, Reiterates Neutral Rating
  • Nikola  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target for Nikola to $16 From $26, Maintains Hold Rating
  • Novartis AG  : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating. The target price remains set at CHF 100.
  • Novo Nordisk  : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at DKK 500.
  • Nutrien  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Nutrien's Price Target to $69 From $68, Maintains Buy Rating
  • Park Hotels & Resorts  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target for Park Hotels & Resorts to $23 From $22, Maintains Hold Rating
  • Shake Shack  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target for Shake Shack to $95 From $107, Maintains Hold Rating
  • The British Land: RBC upgrades from underperform to sector perform with a target of GBP 465.
  • Total: Berenberg raises its target from EUR 39 to EUR 42.
  • Travis Perkins: Berenberg remains Buy with a price target reduced from GBp 2020 to GBp 1910.
  • Wizz Air: Oddo BHF upgrades its Outperform rating to Neutral with a target of GBp 5100.
  • Zur Rose: Citigroup upgrades from neutral to buy.

© MarketScreener.com 2021
