News: Latest News
Today the ECB published statistical data on non-cash payments in 2020 for all member states of the European Union, including Bulgaria

07/23/2021 | 05:18am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

23 July 2021

Today the European Central Bank (ECB) published statistical data on non-cash payments in 2020 for all member states of the European Union, including Bulgaria. The data are prepared on an annual basis in accordance with Regulation (EU) 1409/2013 of the ECB on payments statistics. The information includes indicators related to the usage of the different types of payment services, payment and prepaid cards, POS and ATM terminals, payment service providers, settlement finality payment systems, banknotes and coins, etc.

The payments statistics for Bulgariais also available under section 'Payment Infrastructure', subsection 'Payment Statistics' on the BNB website, with links to the ECB database, and an extract containing main indicators from the payments statistics for Bulgaria and diagrams.


Disclaimer

Bulgarian National Bank published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 09:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS