Tofu Market by Product and Geography - Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2024 | Technavio

11/06/2020 | 04:01am EST

The tofu market is poised to grow by USD 140.37 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005026/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tofu Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tofu Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

The report on the tofu market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of tofu.

The tofu market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing adoption of the vegan lifestyle as one of the prime reasons driving the tofu market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Tofu market covers the following areas:

Tofu Market Sizing

Tofu Market Forecast

Tofu Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Arla Foods amba
  • Bel Group
  • Danone SA
  • Dean Foods Co.
  • House Foods Group Inc.
  • Kikkoman Corp.
  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
  • The Tofurky Co. Inc.
  • Valsoia Spa
  • Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.

     

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market Characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Processed - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Unprocessed - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Competitive Scenario
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Arla Foods amba
  • Bel Group
  • Danone SA
  • Dean Foods Co.
  • House Foods Group Inc.
  • Kikkoman Corp.
  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
  • The Tofurky Co. Inc.
  • Valsoia Spa
  • Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
