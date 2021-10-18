At NIO, we are Driven By Design. It is one of the founding pillars of our company. Our design is guided by four key principles: Pure, Human, Progressive, and Sophisticated. Our award-winning approach to vehicle design embodies who we are as a company and how we treat our partnership with our users.

In May, we announced at the Shanghai Auto Show 2021 the launch of Blue Sky Lab, an innovation of NIO Life. This fashion line recycles materials left from the car production process. NIO Life integrates global design resources and collaborates with independent designers and top design schools to create a joyful lifestyle representing progressive attitudes, good stories, and quality designs.

The circular economy is an integral part of sustainable development. Consequently, NIO Life took the initiative in launching Blue Sky Lab to reuse leftover materials from car manufacturing, such as seat belts and airbags, to create a fashion collection.