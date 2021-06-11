|
Togo, Additional Financing to the COVID-19 Emergency Response and System Preparedness Strengthening Project
Abstract
Key Details
Finances
Ratings
Results
Development Objective
To prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness in To go.
Key Details
Project Details
Country
Togo
Approval Date
(as of board presentation)
June 10, 2021
Total Project Cost 1
US$ 29.50 million
Implementing Agency
Ministère de la Santé, de l'hygiène Publique et de l'accès universel aux soins
Region
Africa West
Approval FY 3
2021
Commitment Amount
US$ 25.00 million
Environmental and Social Risk
N/A
Last Update Date
June 9, 2021
Closing Date
N/A
Consultant Services required
Yes
Associated Projects
P173880
Notes
1. Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show current commitments. Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.
2. Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant.
3. 'Approval FY' is the World Bank's fiscal year in which the project was approved (or dropped if the status is dropped). The fiscal year is from July 1 - June 30. For example, July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 is FY21.
Sectors
No data available.
Themes
No data available.
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
Financier
Commitments
Ida Grant
12.50
International Development Association (Ida)
12.50
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line
IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment
N/A
IDA Commitment
25.00
IBRD + IDA Commitment
25.00
Lending Instrument
Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount
N/A
Total Project Cost**
29.50
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of May 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Financier
Approval Date
Closing Date
Principal
Disbursed
Repayments
Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of May 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Period
Financier
Transaction Type
Amount (US$)
Footnotes
*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.
** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.
Ratings
No data available.
INDICATOR
IMPLEMENTATION COMPLETION & RESULTS REPORT:
Outcomes
N/a
Risk to Development Outcome
Bank Performance
Borrower Performance
Government Performance
