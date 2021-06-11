Log in
Togo, Additional Financing to the COVID-19 Emergency Response and System Preparedness Strengthening Project

06/11/2021 | 09:05pm EDT
  • Abstract
  • Key Details
  • Finances
  • Ratings
  • Results
Development Objective
To prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness in To go.
Key Details
Project Details
  • Project ID

    P176335

  • Status

    Active

  • Team Leader

    Voahirana Hanitriniala Rajoela, Andy Chi Tembon

  • Borrower 2

    Republic of Togo

  • Country

    Togo

  • Approval Date

    (as of board presentation)

    June 10, 2021

  • Total Project Cost 1

    US$ 29.50 million

  • Implementing Agency

    Ministère de la Santé, de l'hygiène Publique et de l'accès universel aux soins

  • Region

    Africa West

  • Approval FY 3

    2021

  • Commitment Amount

    US$ 25.00 million

  • Environmental and Social Risk

    N/A

  • Last Update Date

    June 9, 2021

  • Closing Date

    N/A

  • Consultant Services required

    Yes

  • Associated Projects

    P173880

  • Notes

    1. Total project cost includes funding from World Bank and non-bank sources in US$ millions. Active and Closed projects show current commitments. Proposed (pipeline) and dropped projects show the forecast amount. The commitment amount for projects in the pipeline is indicative and may be modified during the project preparation.

    2. Borrower refers to the Borrower of a Loan or Recipient of a Grant.

    3. 'Approval FY' is the World Bank's fiscal year in which the project was approved (or dropped if the status is dropped). The fiscal year is from July 1 - June 30. For example, July 1, 2020 - June 30, 2021 is FY21.

Sectors
No data available.
Themes
No data available.
Project Map
Finances
Financing Plan (US$ Millions)
No data available.
Financier Commitments
Ida Grant 12.50
International Development Association (Ida) 12.50
Total Project Financing (US$ Millions)
Product Line IBRD/IDA
IBRD Commitment N/A
IDA Commitment 25.00
IBRD + IDA Commitment 25.00
Lending Instrument Investment Project Financing
Grant Amount N/A
Total Project Cost** 29.50
Summary Status of World Bank Financing (US$ Millions) as of May 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Financier Approval Date Closing Date Principal Disbursed Repayments Interest, Charges & Fees
Detailed Financial Activity as of May 31, 2021
Download:
No data available.
Period Financier Transaction Type Amount (US$)
Footnotes

*The financial data in this block are updated on a monthly basis. For more information on World Bank lending by country please visit the Country Lending Summaries.

** Principal refers to the original US dollar amount of the loan, credit, or grant that was committed and approved. Disbursements represent increases in the balance outstanding due to payments made to borrowers, as well as capitalized charges (such as loan origination fees on IBRD loans). Repayments refer to the total principal amount paid or prepaid to IBRD or IDA in US dollars, calculated at the exchange rate on the value date of the individual repayment. Repayments include payments made by borrowers, debt relief provided by IDA, and payments made by third parties on behalf of the borrowers. The disbursed amount less the repaid amount, for loans and credits, may not equal the loan or credit balance outstanding due to exchange rate movements.

Ratings
No data available.
INDICATOR IMPLEMENTATION COMPLETION & RESULTS REPORT:
Outcomes N/a
Risk to Development Outcome
Bank Performance
Borrower Performance
Government Performance

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2021 01:04:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
