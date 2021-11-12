Togo forecasts GDP growth of 6.1% in 2022

LOME, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Togo's economy is expected to grow
6.1% in 2022, compared to 5.3% in 2021, the government said in a
statement on Friday.
The projection is based on the continued resumption of
economic activities since the coronavirus pandemic caused growth
to fall to 1.8% last year, the statement said.
Inflation is contained below the threshold of 3%, it said
without giving further details.
The tiny West African country, wedged between Ghana and
Benin, relies on phosphates as a major source of its foreign
exchange but is trying to turn itself into a shipping and
transportation hub.
