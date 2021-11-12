Togo forecasts GDP growth of 6.1% in 2022

LOME, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Togo's economy is expected to grow 6.1% in 2022, compared to 5.3% in 2021, the government said in a statement on Friday.

The projection is based on the continued resumption of economic activities since the coronavirus pandemic caused growth to fall to 1.8% last year, the statement said.

Inflation is contained below the threshold of 3%, it said without giving further details.

The tiny West African country, wedged between Ghana and Benin, relies on phosphates as a major source of its foreign exchange but is trying to turn itself into a shipping and transportation hub. (Reporting by John Zodzi; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Chris Reese)