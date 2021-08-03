Log in
Tokentus investment AG with stock exchange debut in the m:access trading segment of the Munich stock exchange

08/03/2021 | 03:56am EDT
DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG / Key word(s): Market launch
tokentus investment AG with stock exchange debut in the m:access trading segment of the Munich stock exchange

03.08.2021 / 09:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

tokentus investment AG with stock exchange debut in the m:access trading segment of the Munich stock exchange

- Investment company with focus on robustly growing blockchain market listed in the m:access trading segment of Munich stock exchange as of today

- Investment pool for the international blockchain market

- Successful proof of concept since 2019

Frankfurt a. Main/Munich, 3 August 2021 - As of today, Frankfurt a. Main based tokentus investment AG ("tokentus", ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8; WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is listed on m:access, the trading segment for small and medium-sized companies of the Munich stock exchange. The first quotation of the tokentus share was at 2.00 Euro. Given an amount of 3,982,500 shares in total this equals a market capitalisation of 7,97 million Euro.

tokentus is an investment company specialising in the pioneering blockchain market, thus offering indirect investments in a diversified international portfolio in this rapidly growing future market of blockchain. Led by CEO Oliver Michel, tokentus considers itself an investment pool and access point to the blockchain market.

From the company's point of view, a key factor of the company's success in finding interesting investment targets is tokentus' international growing network of co-investors. Currently, tokentus holds investments (equity and tokens) and financial investments in nine blockchain companies, amongst them Celsius (www.celsius.network) and Qredo. From the company's point of view Celsius is a worldwide leading provider of financial services for cryptos that offers lending and borrowing them against interest payments. Qredo is a platform, which enables institutional traders to secure and transfer digital assets 24/7 by using an open protocol (multi party computation).

"From the very beginning in 2019, we have put our investment approach to an intense proof-of-concept. It becomes apparent, that we could canvass interesting and well-connected investors in tokentus and, in our view, enter promising investments and financial investments", says Oliver Michel, CEO of tokentus investment AG. "We deliberately chose the form of a publicly traded company for tokentus, as we are clearly committed to communicate with our investors with a high degree of transparency. The blockchain market is rapidly growing and from the company's point of view, its level of development is similar to the one of telecommunications and internet in the early 90s. In order to keep up with the pace of the blockchain market, we decided to go public at the m:access trading segment of the Munich stock exchange just two years after our founding. We want to be a central access point and an investment pool for investors in the blockchain market. With tokentus investment AG we will consistantly follow our chosen path of establishing a premium global portfolio of high tech blockchain companies and becoming internationally well-known for that."

With the listing tokentus is now subject to higher transparency requirements, that arise from EU- and Munich stock exchange regulations. In particular, the company is now obliged to release news, that may have a significant impact on the share price within the framework of ad hoc announcements. Furthermore, there's an obligation to announce share transactions by members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board (directors' dealings).

In a second step tokentus plans to list its shares on XETRA at short notice.

About tokentus investment AG
tokentus investment AG (ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8, WKN: A3CN9R; Ticker: 14D) is an investment company focusing on the blockchain market. Since 2 August 2021 the shares of tokentus investment AG are listed on the m:access trading segment (unofficial market) of the Munich stock exchange.

With the help of a constantly growing network of co-investors tokentus acquires international financial investments and shares of companies with a business model that is directly connected with the blockchain technology. Thus shareholders of the tokentus investment AG are able to indirectly invest in a diversified, international portfolio in the pioneering blockchain market. tokentus investment AG considers itself an investment pool and central access point for investors in the blockchain market. As a German public holding company tokentus has committed itself to transparency and regular communication with its investors. Currently, the company holds financial investments and investments (equity and tokens) in nine blockchain companies.

For further information see: www.tokentus.com

Disclaimer
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The registered no-par value shares in tokentus investment AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold not outside of the Federal Republic of Germany, especially not in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). The securities have already been sold.

Contact for enquiries
Oliver Michel
CEO der tokentus investment AG
Tel: +49 175 7222 351
contact@tokentus.com
www.tokentus.com


03.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: tokentus investment AG
Taunusanlage 8 c/c WeWork
60329 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: contact@tokentus.com
Internet: www.tokentus.com
ISIN: DE000A3CN9R8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1223576

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1223576  03.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223576&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
