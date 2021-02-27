Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tokyo 2020 committee to pick at least 11 women to join board -media

02/27/2021 | 12:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympic Organising Committee is expected to add at least 11 women to its board as it expands the panel to 45 from 35, Fuji Network News (FNN) said on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

The news comes after comments on Wednesday by Seiko Hashimoto, head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, reiterating a goal for women to comprise 40% of the board.

The committee is now in the final stages of decision making, FNN said, with domestic media reports adding that the new members will include former Olympians and those with experience in athletics and academics.

With women now accounting for just seven, or 20% of the 34 places on the board, the appointment of 11 more would take their share to 40%.

Hashimoto replaced 83-year-old former prime minister Yoshiro Mori last week, following his resignation after a furore over sexist remarks about women.

The Olympics, delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, are set to run from July 23 to Aug. 8, and the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:20aCONGRESS OF PHILIPPINES : Speaker velasco lauds prrd's signing of coco levy trust fund act
PU
02:16aRenewable Energy Integration - P144534
PU
02:16aStrengthening Public Financial Management in Rajasthan - P156869
PU
02:16aEmployment Support Project - P171250
PU
02:16aJhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project - P154990
PU
02:16aPMGSY Rural Roads Project - P124639
PU
02:06aUNITED KINGDOM TEA COUNCIL : Brew Issue 5 - February 2021
PU
02:04aU.S. House approves Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid
RE
01:52aNATIONAL BANK OF CAMBODIA : 2020 BOK Knowledge Partnership Program with Cambodia
PU
12:50aMcDonald's considers selling part of digital startup Dynamic Yield
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity
2Globals stocks slide on inflation fears, dollar gains
3FACTBOX: Winners and losers in energy sector from Texas cold snap
4EXCLUSIVE: European officials urge World Bank to exclude fossil-fuel investments
5Robinhood plans confidential IPO filing as soon as March - Bloomberg News

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ