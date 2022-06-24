Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tokyo Gas begins synthetic methane trial using green hydrogen

06/24/2022 | 05:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Gas tanks of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd are seen in the city of Yokohama

YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Tokyo Gas Co Ltd, Japan's top city gas supplier, said on Friday it has begun a pilot programme of methanation, a technology to help decarbonise city gas, and plans to use green hydrogen sourced from renewable energy for the trial by next March.

Methanation converts hydrogen and carbon dioxide (CO2) into synthetic methane, an alternative for the main component in natural gas. It is considered a way of using CO2 as a raw material that could help the company achieve carbon neutrality in 2050.

Methane can be used in many ways, including as a fuel to generate heat and electricity in power plants or at home, and as a raw material for the chemical industry.

For the first-phase trial aimed at producing 12.5 normal cubic metres per hour (Nm3/h) synthetic methane, Tokyo Gas has installed Hitachi Zosen's methanation device at its research centre in Yokohama, near Tokyo, and begun producing the fuel from hydrogen and CO2 procured from outside.

It plans to install a water electrolysis device from Britain's ITM Power and use renewable-based hydrogen to produce synthetic methane by March, Hisataka Yakabe, Tokyo Gas's executive officer, said during a media tour of the facilities.

It will also use CO2 emitted and captured from nearby factories or its customers.

Tokyo Gas is aiming to replace about 1% of city gas volume with synthetic methane by 2030. It will scale up the trial in late 2020s to produce 400 Nm3/h, followed by an overseas demonstration in 2030 to make 20,000 Nm3/h.

"The biggest challenge is reducing cost," Yakabe said, adding the methanation cost around 2030 would be much higher than liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices, even with inexpensive overseas renewable energy and lower hydrogen production costs.

"Cost reduction must be achieved through multiple measures," he said.

Tokyo Gas is also trying to build global supply chains of synthetic methane, conducting feasibility studies in Malaysia with Sumitomo Corp and Petronas, and in North America and Australia with Mitsubishi Corp.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Yuka Obayashi


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02aExplainer-Can crypto holders recoup losses in court?
RE
05:55aAFGHANISTAN EARTHQUAKE HAS KILLED 1,036 PEOPLE, TOLL EXPECTED TO RISE : Unicef
RE
05:55aIndonesian palm oil farmers call for removal of local sales rules
RE
05:53aGeneralfinance sets IPO price for Milan listing at 7.2 euros/shr
RE
05:52aGerman govt spokesperson says eu sanctions against russia are ve…
RE
05:50aUkraine loses key district south of Lysychansk to Russian forces -official
RE
05:49aPrince Charles nods at republican sentiment in Commonwealth speech
RE
05:49aTokyo Gas begins synthetic methane trial using green hydrogen
RE
05:48aUK'S SUNAK : 'We all take responsibility' for election results
RE
05:47aTaiwan donates $1 million for Afghan earthquake relief efforts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nasdaq listing most likely for Arm - SoftBank's Son
2COVESTRO : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
3Analyst recommendations: Occidental Petroleum, Caterpillar, XPeng, Prog..
4ZALANDO : Bank of America reiterates its Sell rating
5European banks ace U.S. Fed's stress test, show strong capital levels

HOT NEWS