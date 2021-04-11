Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tokyo Olympic organisers to secure 300 hotel rooms for athletes with COVID-19-Kyodo

04/11/2021 | 12:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, April 11 (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympic organisers plan to prepare 300 hotel rooms for athletes who test positive for the coronavirus at this summer's Games but show no or minor symptoms of COVID-19, Kyodo news agency said on Sunday.

Japan's government is placing Tokyo under a month-long state of "quasi-emergency" from Monday to combat surging infections, less than a month after a broader state of emergency was lifted for the capital and Olympic host.

The Tokyo organising committee plans to reserve an entire hotel located a few kilometres away from the athletes' village in the Harumi waterfront district, which will likely cost several million dollars, Kyodo said, citing several unnamed sources.

Coronavirus-positive athletes and other Games participants who do not require hospitalisation will be quarantined in the rooms for 10 days in principle, and medical staff will treat them around the clock, it said.

The committee will also prepare about 30 special vehicles to transport the patients to the hotel, according to Kyodo.

Athletes will receive COVID-19 tests every four days at least under rules unveiled in February for the Tokyo Games, scheduled to begin in late July after a one-year delay due to the pandemic. More guidance on isolation and testing is to come in April.

Japan has recorded more than 500,000 infections and nearly 9,400 deaths, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday, low compared to most other major economies. But concerns about the new wave of infections are rising ahead of the Games. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:44aBitcoin above $60,000 again on talk of reduced supply
RE
01:21aFABIO PANETTA :  Interview with El País
PU
01:07aECB MUST ACCEPT NO FURTHER DELAY IN LIFTING INFLATION : Panetta
RE
12:38aTokyo Olympic organisers to secure 300 hotel rooms for athletes with COVID-19-Kyodo
RE
04/10CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's home appliance sector sees profit growth in Jan-Feb
PU
04/10South Korean battery makers agree last-minute deal in boost to Biden's EV policy
RE
04/10CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's Q1 excavator sales surge 85%
PU
04/10U.S. CDC Says Delivered 237,791,735 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine As Of April 10 Versus 233,591,955 Doses Delivered As Of April 9
RE
04/10U.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 558,028 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
04/10Facebook HQ hosts COVID vaccine site
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : South Korean battery makers agree last-minute deal in boost to Biden's EV policy
2Bitcoin above $60,000 again on talk of reduced supply
3ECB MUST ACCEPT NO FURTHER DELAY IN LIFTING INFLATION: Panetta
4WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : Saturday WrestleMania® Sold Out
5HKT TRUST AND HKT LIMITED : HKT TRUST AND HKT : fully supports the Government's consumption voucher scheme

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ