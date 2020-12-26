Tokyo coronavirus cases hit record 949 - media

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections in Tokyo
hit a record daily high of 949 cases on Saturday, local media
reported, as Japan heads into the New Year holiday period, which
in normal years sees citizens of the capital stream into the
provinces.
Serious cases were unchanged from a day earlier at 81, the
reports said.
Local media reported subdued scenes at Tokyo transport hubs
a day after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, under pressure as
daily cases continue to climb, urged the nation to stay home and
avoid social mixing.
(Reporting by Sam Nussey)