Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tokyo daily coronavirus cases hit 103, highest since Oct 8

01/03/2022 | 03:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Men wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, makes their walks at a park in Tokyo,

TOKYO (Reuters) - Daily coronavirus infections in Tokyo hit the highest since Oct. 8 at 103 cases on Monday, the Tokyo government said as more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 come to light.

There have been fears of a rebound in coronavirus cases as highways and airports filled with travelers during the New Year's holidays.

The number of new cases in Tokyo has been on the rise since the end of last month and Monday's figure is up from 84 the previous day.

The number of new daily infections in Okinawa, which hosts popular beach resorts, reached 130 on Monday, the highest since Sept. 25, public broadcaster NHK reported.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:09aEuro zone factory growth stayed strong in Dec as supply issues eased -PMI
RE
04:08aSouth African police charge man with arson over damaging blaze at parliament
RE
04:07aGerman manufacturers hope supply constraints will ease in 2022 -PMI
RE
04:02aHong Kong November retail sales rise 7.1% in 10th month of growth
RE
04:00aEuro zone ihs markit december final manufacturing input prices pmi at 86.7 (87.0 flash; 88.9 nov); eight-month low
RE
04:00aEuro zone ihs markit december final manufacturing output pmi at 53.8 (53.9 flash; 53.8 nov)
RE
03:48aNational Bank of Egypt increases its stake in CIB to 9.13% - document
RE
03:46aOmicron spreading among over-50s, UK minister says
RE
03:44aSpeaker asks Tunisian president for news of arrested Ennahda official
RE
03:39aHong Kong's Citizen News to shut down
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
2TESLA : Buy rating from Jefferies
3China Evergrande shares halted, set to release 'inside information'
4LG Energy Solution opens books for South Korea's largest IPO at up to $..
5TCM Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

HOT NEWS