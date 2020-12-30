Tokyo governor warns of possible 'explosion' in COVID-19 cases

TOKYO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The coronavirus situation in Tokyo
is quite severe and the Japanese capital could potentially face
an "explosion" of COVID-19 cases, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike
said on Wednesday ahead of the New Year's holiday.
"Please emphasise life over fun," she told a news
conference, calling on people to stay at home as much as
possible over the holiday, one of Japan's longest, in which
people hold parties, gather in their homes and return to their
hometowns from the capital.
The number of new coronavirus patients in Tokyo was 856 on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)