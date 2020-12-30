Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tokyo governor warns of possible 'explosion' in COVID-19 cases

12/30/2020 | 12:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The coronavirus situation in Tokyo is quite severe and the Japanese capital could potentially face an "explosion" of COVID-19 cases, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Wednesday ahead of the New Year's holiday.

"Please emphasise life over fun," she told a news conference, calling on people to stay at home as much as possible over the holiday, one of Japan's longest, in which people hold parties, gather in their homes and return to their hometowns from the capital.

The number of new coronavirus patients in Tokyo was 856 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:18aIndonesia says $9.8 billion EV battery MOU agreed with LG Energy Solution
RE
01:05aOil up on hopes of recovery in demand, lower U.S. inventories
RE
01:00aU.S. Treasury yields 2020 drop makes way for slow grind back in 2021
RE
12:43aTop 8 USSEC Moments of 2020
PU
12:43aTurkish Poultry Industry Prepares for 2021
PU
12:43aUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Research Shows Pigs Benefit from Soy-Protein Diet
PU
12:36aDollar trampled as riskier assets rally on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
12:30aSensex, Nifty pause after record run as financials slip on profit-taking
RE
12:29aLondon copper rises as dollar hits multi-year lows
RE
12:28aAPPLE : loses copyright claims in lawsuit against U.S. security bug startup
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
2Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
3INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : EXCLUSIVE: Chile could greenlight AstraZeneca vaccine 'within days of U.S./UK approval, gove..
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ