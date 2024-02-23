STORY: "Finally, the day has come", said 48-year-old IT company worker who has been investing in Japanese stocks for 24 years, as he sipped his beer with other investors to celebrate the big day.

47-year-old Sayuri Iguchi who quit her office job 2 years ago to become a full-time investor said she frequents the bar to meet experienced investors to learn and strategize her stock movements.

She said she is hopeful that Japanese investors will follow the trend of foreign investors which will drive up stock prices even higher.

The Nikkei .N225 rose to as high as 39,017.64 shortly after the midday break, as chip-related stocks jumped after U.S. chipmaker Nvidia's outlook beat market expectations. The previous record was 38,957.44, scaled on the last trading day in December 1989.

On that day, the benchmark index closed at 38,915.87.