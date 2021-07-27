Log in
News: Latest News
Tokyo looks to add hospital beds as COVID-19 cases rise -media

07/27/2021 | 06:16am BST
TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Olympics host city Tokyo is requesting hospitals to prepare more beds for COVID-19 patients as the Japanese capital grapples with spreading infection, broadcaster TBS said on Tuesday.

With hospitals admitting growing numbers of COVID patients, Tokyo aims to increase the number of beds to 6,406 by early next month from 5,967 now, TBS said.

Hospitals should look at pushing back planned surgery and scaling down other treatment, the broadcaster said, citing a notice to medical institutions from city authorities.

Daily infections in the capital, which has seen an influx of overseas visitors for the Tokyo Games, doubled to 1,429 on Monday from a week earlier.

While a vaccination drive is boosting protection for the oldest citizens most likely to need emergency care if they fall ill, just 36% of the population has received least one shot, a Reuters vaccination tracker https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access shows. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS