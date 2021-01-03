Tokyo reports 816 new COVID-19 cases as governors push for state of emergency

TOKYO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Tokyo reported 816 new daily
coronavirus cases on Sunday, a day after governors from the
capital and neighboring prefectures called on the Japanese
government to announce a state of emergency to combat a recent
surge in cases.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has resisted calls for a
second national state of emergency; the government first
introduced that measure in April during an earlier wave of the
pandemic. Suga is scheduled to speak publicly on Jan.
4.
Japan's economy minister told reporters on Saturday the
government needed to consult with health experts before deciding
on a new declaration.
As an interim measure, restaurants and karaoke parlors in
the Tokyo area are being asked to close at 8 p.m., while
businesses that serve alcohol should close at 7 p.m., he said.
The previous state of emergency relied on voluntary business
closings and travel restrictions rather than the sort of rigid
lockdown measures seen elsewhere in the world.
Tokyo raised its COVID-19 alert to its highest level on Dec.
17. New infections in the capital hit a record 1,337 on Dec. 31.
Japan's health ministry said on Sunday there were 3,045 new
confirmed cases of the new coronavirus across the country.
Since the start of the pandemic, Japan has reported more
than 240,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and 3,548 deaths,
according to the health ministry.
(Reporting by Mari Saito. Editing by Gerry Doyle)