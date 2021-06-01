Log in
Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 0.16 pct
06/01/2021 | 02:21am EDT
TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average closed down 0.16 percent at 28,814.34 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix gained 0.16 percent at 1,926.12.
© Reuters 2021
