Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases rise to most since Sept 11

01/08/2022 | 03:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Passengers wearing protective face masks walk next to lingering snow on the street, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) -New daily coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital Tokyo rose to 1,224 on Saturday, the Tokyo government said, the highest since Sept. 11.

COVID-19 is surging in Japan, and the country is stepping up restrictions in three regions that host U.S. military bases, which some officials say have helped fuel the spike.

The measures, which may include shortening the operating hours of restaurants and bars, are due to take effect on Sunday.

Nationally, Kyodo news agency said new cases were likely to be around 7,000, with areas such as Okinawa and Hiroshima - both set to go under the new restrictions on Sunday - posting their highest caseloads ever.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41aBritish fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding from SoftBank - Sky News
RE
05:25aAt least 16 stranded snow-tourists die at Pakistan hill station
RE
05:16aKazakhstan detains ex-security chief, president consults with Putin
RE
05:15aKazakhstan detains ex-security chief, president consults with Putin
RE
04:28aEXPLAINER : From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan
RE
04:26aRoyal Caribbean pauses some cruise operations due to Omicron concerns
RE
04:14aExplainer-From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan
RE
04:08aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Indo US Trade- Commerce gets a fillip with improving Agri Market Access
PU
03:59aPet pig's death prompts African swine fever probe in Thailand
RE
03:40aSouth African rand gains as mixed U.S. jobs report dents dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3British fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding fro..
4Explainer: From stability to turmoil - what's going on in Kazakhstan
5Credit Suisse chairman to be rebuked by board over COVID-19 rule breach..

HOT NEWS