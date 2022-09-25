Tokyo tightens security for slain Shinzo Abe's funeral

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japan's state funeral for
former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday is under the
spotlight as authorities seek to avoid the kind of security
blunders exposed in his assassination in July.
Abe was shot from close range by a man with a homemade gun
while on the campaign trail in the western city of Nara, an act
that shocked a nation where violent crime is rare and
dignitaries tend to travel with only modest protection.
Japanese authorities – including Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida - have acknowledged security flaws contributed to Abe's
death. With scores of foreign VIPs among those attending the
funeral at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan, they do not appear to be
taking any chances.
Here is what we know about the security plans:
- Roads around the venue will be closed for the event, which
begins at 2 p.m. (0500GMT), while airspace will be restricted
within 25 nautical miles (46 km, 29 miles) of the site from
Monday to Wednesday.
- From 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Tuesday, the public will be
invited to lay flowers at designated stands near the venue.
Their baggage will be inspected and they may be required to go
through metal detectors, according to a government advisory.
- Japan is implementing maximum-scale security, as tens of
thousands of police officers, including about 2,500 brought to
the capital from across Japan, are being deployed to boost
security in Tokyo, local media reported. Officers and sniffer
dogs have been ramping up anti-terrorism patrols at major rail
stations and Tokyo's Haneda Airport in recent days, according to
the reports.
- Police are patrolling expressways for any suspicious
objects, and check around embassies and hotels where foreign
guests will be, the reports said.
- Around 700 foreign guests will be flying in for the event,
including around 50 current or former leaders.
- VIPs are to include U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris,
prime ministers Anthony Albanese of Australia, Narendra Modi of
India and Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Vietnamese President
Nguyen Xuan Phuc and European Council President Charles Michel.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled his planned
attendance to focus on responding to a powerful storm.
- More than 1,000 Japanese military personnel will be
deployed for the ceremony with 4,300 guests expected. An honour
guard will fire 19 blank rounds from a cannon to salute Abe and
a military band will perform.
- The government plans to spend 1.65 billion yen ($11.5
million) on the funeral, including 800 million yen on security
and 600 million yen to host foreign delegations. The high cost
has partly fuelled a public backlash against the taxpayer-funded
funeral at a time of economic hardship for many.
($1 = 143.3200 yen)
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Additional reporting by Kantaro
Komiya; Editing by John Geddie and William Mallard)