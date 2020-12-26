Tokyo virus cases hit record 949 ahead of New Year holiday

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections in Tokyo
hit a record daily high of 949 cases on Saturday as Japan heads
into the New Year holiday, which normally sees people stream
from the capital into the provinces.
Serious cases were unchanged from a day earlier at 81.
Local media reported subdued scenes at Tokyo transport hubs
a day after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, under pressure as
daily cases continue to climb, urged the nation to stay home and
avoid social mixing.
With New Year celebrations centred around family gatherings
and mass visits to temples and shrines, experts have warned
moderation will be essential to prevent infection rates from
rising further amid concerns of pandemic fatigue.
Suga's initial political honeymoon after taking his post in
September has ended, with his popularity sliding after criticism
he was slow to react to rising infections in Tokyo and for
attending a group steak dinner in defiance of his own calls for
restraint.
The spread of the virus in Tokyo contrasts with another
hotspot, the northern island of Hokkaido, where case numbers
have fallen from a November peak.
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by William Mallard)