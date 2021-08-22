Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tokyo weighs use of Olympic venues as temporary medical facilities -paper

08/22/2021 | 02:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Authorities in the Japanese capital are considering plans to convert some of the city's Olympics and Paralympics venues into temporary medical facilities as they combat soaring COVID-19 infections that have piled pressure on the healthcare system.

Japan's fifth wave of infections, which is being driven by the highly infectious Delta variant, has prompted the government to extend pandemic emergency measures in Tokyo and other regions until Sept. 12.

Planners of the Paralympics, set to run from Tuesday until Sept. 5, agreed last week to hold the Games generally without spectators, a measure taken at the recently concluded Olympics.

Medical experts have urged temporary use of facilities owned by the Tokyo government, such as the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, site of swimming competitions, and the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza used for badminton, the Sankei newspaper said.

However, the earliest they could be drafted into use would be after the Paralympic Games, the paper said, adding that more time might be required to complete arrangements.

Other challenges include enforcing strict infection control measures, acquiring sophisticated medical equipment and securing a large number of medical staff, it added.

The city authorities could not be reached for comment on a holiday.

Saturday's 5,074 new daily infections in Tokyo broke above 5,000 for a fourth straight day to hover near the Aug. 13 record of 5,773.

On Friday, Paralympics organisers said the Games would be held in "very difficult" circumstances, with Tokyo hospitals overstretched in the COVID-19 battle.

Thirty new daily infections were confirmed on Sunday among Paralympic participants, the highest such figure yet, broadcaster NHK quoted organisers as saying. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:37aAlgeria posts GDP growth of 2.3% in the first quarter
RE
02:50aTokyo weighs use of Olympic venues as temporary medical facilities -paper
RE
02:33aCentral China cities issue highest flood warning level
RE
01:44aThe Republic of Indonesia Investor Relations Unit Investor Conference Call Aug 23rd, 2021
PU
01:44aCITY OF CALGARY : Fire in Auto Recycling Facility
PU
08/21Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'
RE
08/21Apollo’s interest in sainsbury’s is understood to be exploratory - sunday times
RE
08/21Private equity giants are circling sainsbury’s with a view to possibly launching bids of more than £7 billion - sunday times
RE
08/21State dept’s ongoing mission to evacuate americans and allied refugees in afghanistan have not been affected by recent breach- fox reporter tweet
RE
08/21U.s. state dept was hit by cyber attack, unclear when breach was discovered, believed to have happened couple weeks ago - fox reporter tweet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Private equity firms circling Sainsbury's with view to launch bids - Sunday Times
3GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::NON-BINDING TERM SHEET FOR THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF 3DOM (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD
4ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL COMPANY FOR D : ABU DHABI NATIONAL OIL FOR DISTRIBUTION : ADNOC DISTRIBUTION INCLUDED I..
5GRENKE AG : GRENKE AG: GRENKE sells stake in viafintech GmbH

HOT NEWS