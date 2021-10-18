Toluna : Appoints Kevin Daly as Chief Sales Officer

Seasoned sales leader takes on newly created role overseeing global sales and driving growth

Toluna, the leading consumer insights provider and parent company of Harris Interactive and KuRunData, today announced the appointment of Kevin Daly to the newly created role of Chief Sales Officer. With 15 years’ experience working across a range of global market research and technology brands, Daly will be responsible for overseeing the company’s global sales teams and driving Toluna’s rapid growth.

Kevin Daly, Chief Sales Officer at Toluna (Photo: Business Wire)

Daly brings exceptional understanding of enterprise sales for global clients needing high value, data-driven insights on demand, and has a broad background in all facets of Sales leadership. He will lead a team of seasoned global sales leaders to capitalize on Toluna’s rapid growth, maximize offerings to tech-forward clients, and accelerate sales growth across Toluna's suite of solutions.

“Toluna has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years and is moving ahead at light speed – something we can only continue to do with the right talent at the helm. We’re thrilled to welcome Kevin to the executive team and his skill set is a true asset to our business,” said Frederic-Charles Petit, CEO Toluna.

“Toluna is a true business innovator that has revolutionized market research, using cutting-edge technologies to help businesses make data-driven decisions in real-time. I am excited to be taking on this newly created role and looking forward to working with industry leaders and a top notch global team,” said Kevin Daly, Chief Sales Officer, Toluna.

Daly joins Toluna from Verint, where he was Global Head of Experience Management. He has also held positions with Nielsen as Global SVP, Affinnova Inc. as SVP and GM SaaS Solutions, 1stHour Communications as SVP of Sales and Marketing, and Pitney Bowes as VP of Sales.

The news follows the recent appointments of Cate Rubenstein as Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Mathilde Lelièvre as Chief Operations Officer, as the company continues to focus on adding top talent to its executive team.

About Toluna

Toluna delivers real-time consumer insights at the speed of the on-demand economy. With a commitment to leading by technology innovation, Toluna revolutionizes market research and empowers clients with the agility to instantly conduct quantitative and qualitative research. By combining global scale and local expertise with innovative digital solutions and award-winning research design, Toluna helps clients explore tomorrow, now.

