Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen to pick up stake in crypto exchange FTX

June 29 (Reuters) - National Football League quarterback Tom
Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, will each take
an undisclosed equity stake in U.S. crypto exchange platform FTX
Trading Ltd, the company said on Tuesday.
Under the deal, Brady will also become an FTX ambassador and
Bundchen will take the role of environmental and social
initiatives adviser. Both will receive an unspecified amount of
cryptocurrency, the company said.
Founded and led by Sam Bankman-Fried, a 29-year-old crypto
veteran billionaire, FTX is in talks to raise $1 billion at a
valuation of $20 billion, according to media reports.
Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, has long been an
advocate of cryptocurrencies. Last month, he edited his Twitter
profile photo to one with a "laser eyes" meme - a popular
internet fad among supporters of cryptocurrency.
Earlier this year, Brady also said he would launch a
Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform called Autograph that will
bring together iconic brands from sports, entertainment, fashion
and pop culture to create digital collectibles.
