Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tom Cruise swoops into Cannes, igniting film festival with jets and star power

05/18/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The 75th Cannes Film Festival - Rendez-vous with Tom Cruise

CANNES, France (Reuters) -Tom Cruise rolled into the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday - jet planes in tow - cranking up festivities with action, star power and autograph signings on the red carpet.

Fans greeted him with whoops and hollers and the French Air Force aerobatic team Patrouille de France flew overhead, spraying the sky with coloured smoke trails in red, white and blue.

Cruise was in the city to promote the long-awaited "Top Gun: Maverick" movie sequel, which was held back for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. A big ticket draw, it has added considerable buzz to the world's largest film festival as it marks a splashy return for its 75th anniversary edition.

In a tuxedo and black bowtie, the American star worked the crowd lined up along the red carpet, signing photos and posing for selfies.

He posed with fellow actors Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller, clapping festival director Thierry Fremaux on the back when the jets flew over head.

Cruise had arrived earlier in the day, stepping out of a black car to the chants of "Tom! Tom!"

Some fans had been camping out since breakfast.

"I was like, 'I must see him, absolutely, one way or another!'" said Oriane Holz, 22. She held up a sign asking for tickets to the screening of the film.

Katy McNulty, 46 and Joanne Routledge, 52, had been on the road since before dawn. The pair were up at 3 am and travelled from the north of England to Scotland, taking a plane from Edinburgh to Nice, and then a train to Cannes to arrive in time for Cruise's appearance.

What were they angling for?

"A selfie with Tom because we promised them at work that's what we'll deliver - and they told us we wouldn't," said Routledge.

Stan Hamilton, an American student learning French in Cannes, said: "Me and my father watched 'Top Gun' when I was a child. I wish he could be here with me now."

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer and Michaela Cabrera; Editing by Jane Merriman and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Mimosa Spencer


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pTom Cruise swoops into Cannes, igniting film festival with jets and star power
RE
05:53pNew York state opens probe of social media platforms used by Buffalo shooting suspect
RE
05:53pBrazil's govt will maintain GDP outlook for 2022 and 2023 -sources
RE
05:52pFed policymakers map out shift to 'measured' hikes
RE
05:42pRussia uses new laser weapons in Ukraine, Zelenskiy mocks 'wonder weapon'
RE
05:41pU.S. extends application deadline for nuclear power rescue program
RE
05:41pPlotkin's Melvin Capital to wind down - letter
RE
05:39pUtilities Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:37pCommunications Services Down on Rotation Out of Growth -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.47% to 96.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
2Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
3EU New Car Sales Slumped in April as Supply Squeezes Drag On
4Transcript : Eltek Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 18, 2022
5Tencent Profit Halves as Revenue Hit by China's Pandemic Resurgence

HOT NEWS