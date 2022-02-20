Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Tops Box Office Charts With $44 Million Debut

LOS ANGELES, Feb 20 (Variety.com) - Sony's long-in-the-works
video game adaptation "Uncharted" collected $44 million over the
weekend, enough to lead domestic box office charts and solidify
Tom Holland's star power.
The big-budget action adventure has been positioned as a key
test of Holland's bankability outside of his blockbuster success
as Spider-Man. "Uncharted" has received mixed reviews, at best,
so it's safe to assume the 25-year-old British actor had a
healthy hand in selling tickets. It also helps that "Uncharted"
is rated PG-13 and based on one of the most popular video games.
Directed by "Ruben Fleischer, who previously led Tom Hardy's
comic book tentpole "Venom" to box office glory, "Uncharted" is
expected to earn $52 million through Monday's President's Day
holiday. It's an impressive start in COVID times, but it doesn't
mean the film has an easy path to profitability. "Uncharted"
carries a $120 million price tag, so international ticket sales
will be key in getting out of the red.
To that end, "Uncharted" crucially landed a release date in
China, the world's biggest theatrical market. Visual
effects-heavy action-adventures, like "Uncharted," tend to play
well in China. But recently the country's censors have been
ultra-selective about letting Hollywood movies screen in its
movie theaters, and when the Chinese government does approve
non-local product, it's been a real mixed bag at the box office.
So the film's success in China remains to be seen. Since
"Uncharted" isn't opening in China until March 14, piracy could
be a concern.
Outside of China, "Uncharted" has been a favorite. Already,
the movie has earned roughly $55 million at the international
box office and has crossed $100 million globally.
"This is an excellent opening," says David A. Gross, who
runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research.
"Action adventures based on video games are big movies, and this
weekend's figure is nearly double the average for the genre. He
adds, "Budgets run high, so 'Uncharted' needs to connect in
every market. So far, it is doing that."
"Uncharted" follows the globe-trotting treasure hunter
Nathan Drake and his wisecracking partner Sully (Mark Wahlberg,
who was once attached to play Nathan Drake and since aged out of
the role) as they embark on a death-defying quest to uncover the
greatest treasure never found. Complicating matters, the
fearless explorers are racing against two baddies (played by
Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle) to locate the fabled
fortunes. Audiences have awarded the film a "B+" CinemaScore.
"Uncharted" ruled over box office charts, but it wasn't the
only new nationwide release to beat expectations. Channing
Tatum's PG-13 canine adventure "Dog" landed in second place with
$15.1 million, a great start for a film that's not based on
comic book characters or an existing film franchise.