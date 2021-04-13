Tom Huddleston Promoted to Executive Vice President of Vylla Title

The Carrington Companies positions a respected banking, title and financial services leader to deliver even greater success for its residential and commercial title business

Complementing the continued growth and evolution of Vylla’s residential and commercial title business, as well as recognizing the ongoing enhancement of the customer experience, Tom Huddleston has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Vylla Title. In his enhanced role, Huddleston will continue to broadly develop corporate business growth, as well as facilitate the relationship between The Carrington Companies and our secondary markets.

“Tom Huddleston’s business management skills combined with his exceptional leadership continues to be a critical element driving growth for Vylla Title, as well as our institutional and consumer-facing businesses,” said Bruce Rose, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of The Carrington Companies. “Under his leadership, Vylla Title has grown into a significant presence in the title and settlement services markets.”

Vylla Title’s business has grown substantially during the past few years, in part due to the evolution from being solely a provider of retail residential title services into a company that is uniquely positioned to accommodate bulk title search and insurance transactions – as well as providing nationwide commercial title services to investor groups, law firms and other institutional customers.

Under Huddleston’s direction, Vylla Title’s steady growth has been facilitated by the development and deployment of key technology investments in robotic process automation and machine learning. Implementing these technologies has automated and accelerated key parts of title transactions – simultaneously allowing the company’s title professionals to concentrate on higher-level title transaction tasks, and resulting in exceptional personalized service to customers. According to Huddleston, bringing residential-title-level workflow efficiencies to commercial title transactions is an essential part of creating long term and repeat customer relationships.

“As the home buying market shifts from refinances to purchase loans, superior technology and automation become even more crucial to enhancing our customers’ experience on all levels,” said Huddleston. “Vylla Title continues to meet or exceed our service-level agreements and receive top scorecard ratings from our institutional, mortgage origination and third-party customers.”

Huddleston’s broad banking and title expertise includes more than 20 years of bank lending and finance experience. Prior to joining Carrington in 2013, his accomplishments include the creation of the first title captive operation for Mellon Financial, as well as the creation of eight additional captive title operations for large institutions.

“In addition to his leadership of Vylla Title, Tom will continue his role as our primary liaison with GNMA, HUD and other major government agencies,” said Wes Iseley, Senior Managing Director and Executive Vice President of Carrington Mortgage Holdings. “These relationships are critical not only to Vylla Title, but to all of The Carrington Companies enterprise.”

The Carrington Companies

Carrington is a holding company whose primary businesses include asset management, mortgages and real estate transactions. Collectively, the businesses are vertically and horizontally integrated, and provide a broad range of real estate services encompassing nearly all aspects of single family residential real estate transactions in the United States. To read more visit: www.carringtonhc.com.

Through its collective associates made up of Carrington leaders and employees, the company’s nonprofit organization, Carrington Charitable Foundation, contributes to the community through causes that reflect the interests of Carrington Associates. For more information about Carrington Charitable Foundation, and the organizations and programs it supports through specific fundraising efforts, please visit: carringtoncf.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005133/en/