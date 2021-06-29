Tom Lacey Joins AKHAN Semiconductor as Chairman of the Board

Former Head of Intel Americas to Lead AKHAN’s Board as it Enters Operational Growth Phase for Massive Scale of its Revolutionary Miraj Diamond® Technology

AKHAN Semiconductor (AKHAN/the Company), a technology company specializing in the fabrication and application of synthetic, lab-grown electronics-grade diamond materials addressing semiconductor, telecom and consumer industries and global markets, announced today that prolific semiconductor executive Tom Lacey has joined the Company’s Board as Chairman. The former President of Intel Americas, Lacey has more than three decades of experience leading both public and private companies in the semiconductor and licensing industries and will be instrumental in leading AKHAN as it plans for massive scale of its limitless Miraj Diamond® technology portfolio.

“Despite our revolutionary materials and impressive customer base, AKHAN, up until this point, has largely been made up of its nascent technology team. We’ve done an outstanding job in taking our Miraj Diamond® tech from concept to prototype, and now is the time for massive scale,” said Adam Khan, Founder of AKHAN Semiconductor. “Tom, who’s onboarding marks the launch of our operational growth phase, is one of the most well respected, trusted and knowledgeable leaders in the entire semiconductor and technology space, providing AKHAN with a distinguished executive who will lead the Company as we transform electronic capabilities.”

AKHAN, the only diamond semiconductor fab in North America, is well positioned for mass expansion as the United States works to address the global semiconductor shortage and recapture its leadership role in the industry. Lacey, in addition to heading Intel Americas, has worked across startups, mid-sized and large public and private companies in the technology space and will provide AKHAN with a tremendous amount of insight and deep understanding as the Company brings its limitless Miraj Diamond® technology portfolio to market across various industries including aerospace, consumer electronics, military & defense, automotive, telecommunications and more.

“Semiconductors have hit the global stage, and AKHAN is best positioned to pioneer the much-needed transition away from silicon semiconductors and usher in a new age of faster, lighter, simpler and more powerful devices that will lead to the Diamond Age of Electronics,” said Lacey. “Adam Khan and his impressive team have brought significant and much needed innovation to the space. Now it's time to unleash diamond’s immense capabilities on chips, as well as optical and glass coatings, as AKHAN has impressive successes in research and customer development in all three areas.”

While semiconductors are crucial technology to all types of electronic devices, they will become even more critical with the imminent technology-based innovations in various industries. Diamond is proven to be the most optimal semiconductor material, far outmatching industry-standard silicon in speed, power handling, density and operating temperature. AKHAN’s Miraj Diamond Platform™ will greatly improve semiconductor performance and offer diamond’s physical advantages to glass and optics (stronger, harder, more durable) too.

Lacey is a proven, successful, and high integrity executive who has worked for a number of premier technology companies, including Intel and Tessera/Xperi, among others. His roles have spanned positions in leadership, engineering, marketing, sales, OEM, retail channel, distribution, management, operations, Intellectual Property, P&L, Wall Street, fund raising, international geographies (especially Asia) and merger and acquisition areas, making him an ideal fit to lead AKHAN’s board as it brings its Miraj Diamond®​ Glass, Optics and Electronics solutions to market.

About AKHAN

AKHAN is enabling the “Diamond Age” of electronics. The technology company specializes in the fabrication and application of synthetic, lab grown, electronics-grade diamonds for breakthrough applications across several vast markets including semiconductors, telecom/optics, consumer displays and others. AKHAN is headquartered in Gurnee, Lake County, Illinois. Additional information about AKHAN is available on the Company's website at http://www.akhansemi.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005354/en/