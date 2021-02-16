Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle, Featured on Impact Podcast

Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle and recycling and sustainability thought leader, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Szaky’s game-changing company TerraCycle is a global leader in the collection and repurposing of complex waste streams. TerraCycle operates in 20 countries, working with some of the world’s largest brands, retailers and manufacturers to create national platforms to recycle products and packaging that otherwise go to landfill or incineration. Szaky and his team at TerraCycle also created a new circular reuse platform called Loop that enables consumers to purchase products in reusable packaging.

Szaky and TerraCycle have received hundreds of awards and recognition from organizations including the United Nations, World Economic Forum, Fortune Magazine and U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Szaky is the author of four books: Revolution in a Bottle, Outsmart Waste, Make Garbage Great and The Future of Packaging.

“It’s always a pleasure to speak with people who are interested in innovation, even in an industry like waste management that’s not typically known for it,” said Szaky. “I hope Impact Podcast listeners will be inspired to do what they can to help solve the waste crisis we are in and recognize that even small steps make a difference.”

“It was an honor to have my friend Tom on our show to tell the inspiring story of TerraCycle and to share the impactful work he and his team are doing in terms of reducing trash to landfills on a global level, which is sure to move our audience,” said Shegerian. “Tom’s efforts with TerraCycle and beyond make him a truly powerful voice about how specific actions can create a significant, proactive and positive difference for our planet.”

Every week, guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

Recent Impact Podcast guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Beyond Meat, Nikola Motor, Waste Management and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; Good Day LA’s Maria Quiban; PTSD treatment pioneer and founder of MAPS, Dr. Rick Doblin; ESPN radio host and personality Sarah Spain; ultra-endurance athlete and author Rich Roll; British Special Forces veteran and two-time World Record breaking athlete Dean Stott; author and music industry legend Mathew Knowles; legendary actor Ed Asner; trailblazing civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom; Super Bowl champion Ryan Harris; MLB outfielder and ‘Players for the Planet’ founder Chris Dickerson; humanitarian filmmaker Mallory Brown, leading cybersecurity expert Kate Fazzini and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

