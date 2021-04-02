Tom Zatina to Retire from McLane Company

After more than 15 years serving devotedly as executive vice president and chief strategy officer and president of McLane Food Service for McLane Company, Inc., Tom Zatina is set to retire today, on April 2, 2021.

Zatina joined McLane Company in January 2006 after more than 20 years’ experience in the foodservice industry. During his time at McLane Company, he was responsible for launching the company’s office of strategy, developing a culture towards increased focus on customer service, and leading the acquisition and integration of Rocky Mount NC-based Meadowbrook Meat Company -- one of the nation’s largest customized foodservice distributors for national restaurant chains.

Zatina earned graduate and undergraduate degrees from Central Michigan University and Wayne State University respectively.

“It has been a privilege and a joy to contribute to the near-term and long-term success of McLane Company,” said Zatina. “I am thankful and blessed to have worked with wonderful business leaders and teammates who were and still are committed to delivering high quality service to our customers.”

Tom is a member of The Conference Board Strategy Council and past Chairman of the board of the International Foodservice Distributors Association and past Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Western Michigan University Food Marketing Program. His background includes activity in many trade associations, and he has served on several board committees of the Connecticut Food Association and as Vice Chair of the Board of the Food Industry Alliance of New York State. He is also the past chairman of the Government Relations Committee of Food Distributors International.

About McLane

McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the United States, providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates over 80 distribution centers and one of the nation’s largest private fleets. The company buys, sells, and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK) and employs 22,000 teammates.

