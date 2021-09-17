Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tomáš Nidetzký – Economic outlook and its risks

09/17/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK AND ITS RISKS

September 17, 2021

Tomáš Nidetzký

Deputy Governor, Czech National Bank

Importance of Domestic and Foreign Demand

GDP

(y-o-y changes in %; contributions in p.p.; seasonally adjusted)

10

5

0

-5

-10

-15

I/17

I/18

I/19

I/20

I/21

I/22

I/23

Household consumption

Government consumption

Gross fix. capital formation

Net exports

Change in inventories

NPISH expenditure

GDP

  • Harmonized and text book reaction of monetary and fiscal policies
  • Structure of economy and export orientation proved to be an advantage
  • Economic recovery and macroeconomic stability after Covid lockdowns crucial
  • Combination of demand and supply factors
  • Inventories: a story of unfinished production
  • Strong recovery of household consumption, but not in all retail sectors

Foreign Demand: Consumption and Re-Exports

GDP growth of our key trading partners

(y-o-y changes in %; contributions in p.p.; seasonally adjusted)

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

-2

-4

-6

-8

-10

-12

-14

I/17

I/18

I/19

I/20

I/21

I/22

I/23

Germany

Slovakia

France

Italy

Spain

Other

External demand

  • Economic recovery and resilience of our key trading partners
  • Sources of recovery: household consumption and demand from USA & Asia
  • Leading and high-frequency indicators confirm further recovery, mainly in services
  • Global supply shortages still not resolved
  • Uncertainty about near-future pandemic development

3

Labor Market: The Source of Inflationary Pressures

Labor market (general unemployment rate in %, wages y-o-y changes in %) 9

8 7 6

5 4 3 2

1 0

I/17

I/18

I/19

I/20

I/21

I/22

I/23

General unemployment rate

Fundamental wages in market sectors

General unemployment rate in 07/21

  • Unemployment increased only slightly during the Covid year
  • Strong relationship between unemployment and wages in the Czech Republic
  • Tight labor market implies growing wages
  • Higher headline inflation becoming entrenched in expectations
  • Monetary policy tightening needed

4

Price Stability

Consumer price inflation (y-o-y changes in %)

5

Monetary policy horizon

4

3

2

2% inflation target

1

0

III/19 IV

I/20

II

III

IV

I/21

II

III

IV

I/22

II

III

IV

I/23

90%

70%

50%

30% confidence interval

July-August inflation

  • Flexible Inflation Targeting
  • Inflation near its target on the monetary policy horizon
  • Current upward price pressures:
    • persisting global supply bottlenecks
    • labor shortages
    • pent-uphousehold demand
    • inflation expectations
    • cost effect of climate change policies

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:20aBETR CHOI : Better Choice Company Repurchases Approximately $1.3 Million of Common Stock through Buyback Program
AQ
08:20aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Bally's Corporation
DJ
08:19aUNITED AIRLINES : FAA says ground stop for United Airlines lifted
RE
08:18aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : NortonLifeLock Inc.
DJ
08:18aDECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for QINLOCK® for the Treatment of Fourth-line Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor
BU
08:17aCOOLPO : - How to run a perfect Hybrid Video Conference during the pandemic
BU
08:16aGERRESHEIMER AG : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:16aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Wm Morrison Supermarket plc
DJ
08:15aNORWOOD FINANCIAL : Announces Cash Dividend
AQ
08:14aRYB : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares slide on China investment worries
2Exclusive: Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threa..
3Amazon com : S&P ends modestly lower as rising Treasury yields offset r..
4Banks beware, outsiders are cracking the code for finance
5China Evergrande is not 'too big to fail', says Global Times editor

HOT NEWS