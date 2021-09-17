Tomáš Nidetzký – Economic outlook and its risks

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK AND ITS RISKS
September 17, 2021
Tomáš Nidetzký
Deputy Governor, Czech National Bank
Importance of Domestic and Foreign Demand
GDP
(y-o-y changes in %; contributions in p.p.; seasonally adjusted)
10
5
0
-5
-10
-15
|
I/17
|
|
|
I/18
|
I/19
|
I/20
|
|
|
|
I/21
|
I/22
|
I/23
|
|
|
|
Household consumption
|
|
|
|
Government consumption
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross fix. capital formation
|
|
|
|
Net exports
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in inventories
|
|
|
|
|
NPISH expenditure
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GDP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Harmonized and text book reaction of monetary and fiscal policies
-
Structure of economy and export orientation proved to be an advantage
-
Economic recovery and macroeconomic stability after Covid lockdowns crucial
-
Combination of demand and supply factors
-
Inventories: a story of unfinished production
-
Strong recovery of household consumption, but not in all retail sectors
Foreign Demand: Consumption and Re-Exports
|
GDP growth of our key trading partners
|
|
|
|
(y-o-y changes in %; contributions in p.p.; seasonally adjusted)
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I/17
|
I/18
|
I/19
|
I/20
|
I/21
|
I/22
|
I/23
|
|
Germany
|
|
Slovakia
|
|
France
|
|
|
Italy
|
|
Spain
|
|
Other
|
|
|
External demand
|
|
|
|
-
Economic recovery and resilience of our key trading partners
-
Sources of recovery: household consumption and demand from USA & Asia
-
Leading and high-frequency indicators confirm further recovery, mainly in services
-
Global supply shortages still not resolved
-
Uncertainty about near-future pandemic development
3
Labor Market: The Source of Inflationary Pressures
Labor market (general unemployment rate in %, wages y-o-y changes in %) 9
8 7 6
5 4 3 2
1 0
|
I/17
|
I/18
|
I/19
|
I/20
|
I/21
|
I/22
|
I/23
|
|
|
General unemployment rate
|
|
|
|
|
Fundamental wages in market sectors
|
|
|
|
General unemployment rate in 07/21
|
-
Unemployment increased only slightly during the Covid year
-
Strong relationship between unemployment and wages in the Czech Republic
-
Tight labor market implies growing wages
-
Higher headline inflation becoming entrenched in expectations
-
Monetary policy tightening needed
Price Stability
Consumer price inflation (y-o-y changes in %)
5
Monetary policy horizon
4
3
2
2% inflation target
1
0
|
III/19 IV
|
I/20
|
II
|
III
|
IV
|
I/21
|
II
|
III
|
IV
|
I/22
|
II
|
III
|
IV
|
I/23
|
|
90%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70%
|
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30% confidence interval
|
|
|
July-August inflation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Flexible Inflation Targeting
-
Inflation near its target on the monetary policy horizon
-
Current upward price pressures:
-
-
persisting global supply bottlenecks
-
labor shortages
-
pent-uphousehold demand
-
inflation expectations
-
cost effect of climate change policies
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 12:11:05 UTC.