Tondra Richardson Named to Diversity Leadership Alliance Board of Directors

04/21/2021 | 06:06am EDT
University of Phoenix’s director of student diversity and inclusion will serve on the Alliance Board of Directors and will provide her counsel to leadership on strategic planning

University of Phoenix is proud to announce Tondra Richardson, Director of Student Diversity and Inclusion, has been asked to join the Diversity Leadership Alliance (DLA) Board of Directors. Since its inception in 2001, DLA has worked to transform the culture of Arizona and cultivate an inclusive community. It was founded by community and corporate leaders and is one of the premiere diversity education organizations in the nation. The DLA offers a range of strategic learning and engagement opportunities for business and community leaders.

Richardson has worked in higher education for more than 20 years and holds a Bachelor of Business Management as well as a Master of Business Administration specializing in Human Resource Management with certificates in Project Management and Marketing. She is also certified by the National Diversity Council as a Diversity and Inclusion Practitioner and completed Cornell University's Diversity and Inclusion certificate program.

“We are honored and humbled to be able to welcome Tondra to the Diversity Leadership Alliance Board of Directors,” says Joanna de’Shay, executive director of DLA. “She brings a wealth of knowledge in the diversity and equity space and has been a valuable member of various DLA committees, volunteering both her time and expertise. She is breath of fresh air, a delight to work with and has a wonderfully innovative approach to the equity conversations happening in the community.”

“I am thrilled to be selected as a new member of the DLA Board,” said Tondra Richardson, director of student diversity and inclusion, University of Phoenix. “Through volunteering for their annual conference for the past two years and participating in the Education Committee, I have witnessed the impact the organization has both in the community and for local businesses. I look forward to collaborating with the esteemed members of the Board as we continue this important work.”

For more information on DLA, visit https://www.diversityleadershipalliance.org/.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.


© Business Wire 2021
